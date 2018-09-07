9 Low-carb Fruits For Weight Loss You Should Try Right Now!

1. Watermelons Watermelons are one of the best low-carb fruits for weight loss because they contain 30 calories and have a low carbohydrate count as well. As per the USDA data, 100 g of watermelon contains 8 g of carbohydrates. Watermelons contain about 92 per cent of water which keeps your tummy full and prevent food cravings.

2. Strawberries Strawberries are also low in carbohydrates and you can add them to your weight loss diet. According to the USDA data, per 100 g serving of strawberries contains 8 g of carbohydrates. Strawberries also have the ability to stimulate your metabolism and help in suppressing your appetite due to the presence of soluble fibre called pectin. A 100 g serving of strawberries has just 33 calories and makes it easier for you to lose weight.

3. Avocados Avocados, also known as butter fruits, have a relatively low carbohydrate content. Per 100 g of avocados contain 160 calories and 9 g of carbohydrates. Avocados are perfect for losing weight because they help in lowering the bad cholesterol and increasing the good cholesterol.

4. Blackberries Blackberries could be another healthy addition to your weight loss plan. It contains a type of soluble fibre called pectin that promotes a feeling of fullness, thus aiding in weight loss. According to the USDA data, per 100 g of blackberries contain 10 g of carbohydrates and 43 calories.

5. Peaches Peach is another low-carb fruit that you can add in your weight loss diet. They contain flavonoids called catechins that help in boosting metabolism. Therefore you burn calories fast and thus leading to weight loss.

As per the USDA data, 100 g of peaches contain 10 g of carbohydrates and 39 calories.

6. Honeydews Honeydew melon also has higher water content which helps you to stay full, thus controlling the amount of food and calories you consume from other foods. This aids in weight loss. They are low in carbohydrates with 9 g in a 100 g serving.

7. Muskmelons Muskmelons or cantaloupes are also low-carb fruits. It is a great choice for weight loss because it has just 34 calories and 8 g of carbohydrates in a 100 g serving. It is also rich in fibre, especially the seeds of it keep your stomach full and reduces the food intake.

8. Lemons Lemons also have fat-burning properties and help to speed up the metabolism which, in turn, help to lose weight fast. They are also known to promote fullness and support hydration and improve health. Lemons have 29 calories and 9 g of carbohydrates in a 100 g serving.