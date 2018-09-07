9 Low-carb Fruits For Weight Loss You Should Try Right Now!

Since time immemorial, fruits are considered healthy, packed with essential vitamins, minerals and antioxidants. However, people who are trying to lose weight avoid certain fruits because they contain high amounts of sugar, which increase the calories consumed. But, there are some low-carb fruits that you could opt for if you are looking forward to losing weight.
The Natural Sugar Content In Fruits
Due to high fructose in them, fruits have high carbohydrate content. If you are watching your carbohydrate and calorie intake, include these fruits which have higher water content and therefore contain lesser carbohydrate content per standard serving, which is essential for losing weight.
Read on to know the low-carb fruits that will help you lose weight.
1. Watermelons
Watermelons are one of the best low-carb fruits for weight loss because they contain 30 calories and have a low carbohydrate count as well. As per the USDA data, 100 g of watermelon contains 8 g of carbohydrates. Watermelons contain about 92 per cent of water which keeps your tummy full and prevent food cravings.
2. Strawberries
Strawberries are also low in carbohydrates and you can add them to your weight loss diet. According to the USDA data, per 100 g serving of strawberries contains 8 g of carbohydrates.
Strawberries also have the ability to stimulate your metabolism and help in suppressing your appetite due to the presence of soluble fibre called pectin. A 100 g serving of strawberries has just 33 calories and makes it easier for you to lose weight.
3. Avocados
Avocados, also known as butter fruits, have a relatively low carbohydrate content. Per 100 g of avocados contain 160 calories and 9 g of carbohydrates. Avocados are perfect for losing weight because they help in lowering the bad cholesterol and increasing the good cholesterol.
4. Blackberries
Blackberries could be another healthy addition to your weight loss plan. It contains a type of soluble fibre called pectin that promotes a feeling of fullness, thus aiding in weight loss. According to the USDA data, per 100 g of blackberries contain 10 g of carbohydrates and 43 calories.
5. Peaches
Peach is another low-carb fruit that you can add in your weight loss diet. They contain flavonoids called catechins that help in boosting metabolism. Therefore you burn calories fast and thus leading to weight loss.
As per the USDA data, 100 g of peaches contain 10 g of carbohydrates and 39 calories.
6. Honeydews
Honeydew melon also has higher water content which helps you to stay full, thus controlling the amount of food and calories you consume from other foods. This aids in weight loss. They are low in carbohydrates with 9 g in a 100 g serving.
7. Muskmelons
Muskmelons or cantaloupes are also low-carb fruits. It is a great choice for weight loss because it has just 34 calories and 8 g of carbohydrates in a 100 g serving. It is also rich in fibre, especially the seeds of it keep your stomach full and reduces the food intake.
8. Lemons
Lemons also have fat-burning properties and help to speed up the metabolism which, in turn, help to lose weight fast. They are also known to promote fullness and support hydration and improve health. Lemons have 29 calories and 9 g of carbohydrates in a 100 g serving.
9. Guavas
Guavas have the perfect combination of nutrients which are dietary fibre, potassium, vitamins and antioxidants that help to keep your waistline in check. They rev up your metabolism which is the key to any weight loss programme. 100 g of guavas contain 14 g of carbohydrates and 68 calories.
By consuming fruits which are low in calories, you reduce your caloric intake, which is the main requirement for losing weight. That doesn't mean you need to sacrifice your favourite fruits while reducing the intake of carbohydrates in your weight loss diet. Just make sure you consume everything in moderation.
