7 Amazing Tips To Lose Weight After 40!

"Life begins at 40", "40 is the new 20" - these are some of the popular sayings we hear when we are about to turn 40.

40 years is that age where we have definitely crossed our youth and entered into a new realm of adulthood.

By the age of 40, most people would have had enough life experiences which would have taught them valuable lessons in terms of the world, people, and even their own selves!

Even when it comes to health, by the age of 40, most of us would have become aware of how our body works, what is healthy for us and what is not, so on.

While ageing brings a lot of positive things, just like with anything else, ageing also has its negative consequences.

As we age, our metabolic rate and immunity go down and so we may experience a number of age-related disorders.

In addition, losing weight after 40 years can become quite challenging, as out metabolic rate is slower.

So, here are a few tips which can help you lose weight, even after 40!

1. Understand Facts

First of all, if you want to lose weight or maintain a healthy weight in your 40s, then you must comprehend the fact that our body changes significantly around this age, due to various fluctuations in the hormones and metabolic functions, regardless of gender.

So, it is very easy for people to gain weight at this age, but it can be very hard to lose it. One must keep this fact in mind, as it may require more effort and time to lose weight for people in their 40s compared to people in their 20s!

2. Consume More Fruit & Veggies

If you have been fussy about eating fruit and vegetables in your younger days, it is still not too late to start this habit!

In fact, people in their 40s must be consuming more fruit and vegetables, as the nutrients and antioxidants in fruit and vegetables can stabilise the hormone fluctuations and also boost your metabolic rate to some extent, thus aiding the quicker loss of fat cells in the body.

3. Eat Less

As we read earlier, at 40, many things change in the body and our metabolism is not as active as it used to be. So, as you start to age and reach your 40s, it is advisable to cut down on the quantity of food you consume (even if it is healthy food), while ensuring that you are getting enough nutrition.

This way, the amount of calories that enter your body will be reduced. However, do speak to your doctor before making such alterations to your diet.

4. Cook At Home

During our younger days, it would have been rather common for us to eat out quite a lot, with our friends and loved ones. However, if you continue the same habit even as you approach your 40s, then, losing weight could be harder.

Our metabolism would have been faster during the younger days, so eating out a lot would not have increased our weight significantly. At 40, as the metabolism is slow, eating junk food can come in the way of weight loss. So, eating healthy meals at home on most days can help you lose weight.

5. Never Skip Breakfast

This is a general rule for weight loss that people at all ages must follow; however, people at 40 may tend to skip breakfast often, as they are so busy with getting their kids ready for school, cooking, getting ready for work, etc., and they will have to multi-task. So, it can be hard to find time for a healthy breakfast.

Skipping breakfast can further slow down your metabolic rate and prevent weight loss.

6. Reduce Alcohol Intake

While it is true that even people in their 20s and 30s consume alcohol, as they may "party" a lot more than people in their 40s, it is also a fact that people in their 20s and 30s may be able to burn off the calories from the alcohol faster.

If you consume a lot of alcohol on a regular basis even at 40, then, you may gain a lot of weight, as your metabolism is slower. Apart from that, alcohol is also bad for your health in general!

7. Find Time To Exercise

At 40, as you may have a lot of responsibilities in life, such as, a busy job, family, kids, etc., you may have to multitask a lot and may not find enough time to exercise. However, make your mind up to exercise for at least 40 mins every day, no matter what!

Even if it means waking up very early to go to the gym or going for a run after dinner instead of watching TV. This way, you can lose weight faster and more efficiently.