This summer, the urge hits to clean out, spruce up and simplify. During summer, we all change our closet by tossing those sweaters and boots out. And make space for light-coloured clothes and beautiful coloured flip-flops. So, this summer, why not go on a spring clean diet plan?

This spring, change your meal plan, by adding nutrient-rich foods like fruits and vegetables, whole grains, lean protein, healthy fats and limit the amount of processed foods, refined grains, alcohol, added sugar and salt.

Spring cleaning is about clean and healthy eating. It will help you inculcate good eating habits during summer. This healthy cleaning habit will not only satisfy your taste buds but will also keep you happy and healthy.

So, say goodbye to old routine and lighten up with nutritious foods.

Here are 10 easy ways to spring clean your diet plan.

1. Cut Back On The Refined Foods

Refined foods like alcohol, added sugars, salt, refined grains, and processed foods should be avoided during spring. Alcohol will dehydrate your body and the sodas and packaged foods are often loaded with hidden added sugars, which increase the risk for obesity and heart problems. Cutting out 1000 mg of salt every day from your diet could lower your risk of heart disease by up to 9 percent.

2. Include Nutritious Foods

Include more of fruits and vegetables, which are colourful, low in calories, rich in nutrients and antioxidants. This can help prevent heart diseases. Eat more of whole grains that may help you to live longer by reducing the risk of cancer and premature death. Healthy fats like avocados, nuts, eggs, olive oil, fatty fish, dark chocolate and cheese are super good for you. But, have these foods in moderation.

3. Eating Breakfast Every Day

When you are all about bread and eggs for breakfast, or looking for a grab-and-go option, or want to make the best out of your healthy summer smoothies. You can have these healthy foods for breakfast that will not only keep you healthy from the inside but also will help in losing weight. Egg scramble with bell peppers, cucumber and avocado toast, watermelon and chia smoothie, chia seed pudding with blackberries and strawberries are a few examples.

4. Hydrate Your Body

Everyone knows that water is vital for the function of every organ, helping to circulate oxygen in the body and removes the toxins. If you do not like drinking plain water, jazz it up with a dash of lime or lemon. You could alternatively go for green tea, which has a myriad of additional health benefits like it improves brain function, lowers the risk of cancer, and is loaded with antioxidants and nutrients. Also, green tea can boost your immunity and fight cavities.

5. Opt For Home-cooked Meals

Avoid eating out during summer, as the rich foods can cause heartburn and indigestion in the sweltering heat. Use fresh ingredients that will boost flavour to your meals and also add fresh herbs and spices rather than adding too much of salt. To intensify the flavour of ground spices and dried herbs, cook them for one to two minutes in a little butter or olive oil before adding it to the pan.

6. Make One Veggie-based Meal A Day

According to the United States Department of Agriculture, women between the ages of 19 and 50 need 2.5 cups of vegetables per day. Very few women do not go even close to the amount recommended. According to them, most of the people don't meet their vegetable intake recommendations. You can either cook a vegetable curry or you can have a vegetable salad every day.

7. Slash The Sugar

It's not necessary that you cut down on all the sugar from your diet, but replace it by having honey. Added sugar found in sweetened drinks and snacks is not healthier to have because it does not have any nutritional value. Excess amount of added sugar will make you feel fatigued, contributing to diabetes and cardiovascular problems. Also, it might make your body feel uncomfortable during summer.

8. Eat Mindfully

If you are trying to maintain or lose weight during summers, cutting back on that mindless eating can help. Trying to eat mindfully is helpful whether you are trying to lose weight, gain weight or just be healthier. It will aid in tuning your body's hunger and satiety cues, so you are not eating too little or too much. Slow down while you are eating foods and concentrate on what you are eating.

9. Swap Out Heavy Food From Your Diet

Just like the way you will be swapping out heavy clothes from your cupboard, during summer, you will be swapping out some heavy food from your diet. In the season, fresh produce will get so delicious when you add them to your meals. Fresh vegetables and fruits like asparagus, green peas, artichokes, lettuce and strawberries can be eaten. Take full advantage of fresh produce to reacquaint yourself with a lighter and fresher diet.

10. Avoid Meat During Summer

Spring clean diet plan also involves avoiding consumption of too much of meat. Animal proteins cooked at high temperatures develop chemicals that can heighten your risk of certain cancers when ingested. Red meat heats up your body and having too much of red meat during summer will cause heartburn and indigestion.

Share this article!

If you liked reading this article, share it with your loved ones.

ALSO READ: 10 Best Detox Soups To Have This Summer