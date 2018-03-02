10 Common Workout Injuries To Avoid

2. Low Back Strains

If you are doing improper forms of squats or dead-lifts, it might wreak havoc on the lower back. You can suffer from back strains, nerve compression and disk herniation. Twisting sideways or sideway bends can also strain the lower back. In this case, make sure to keep your posture right.

3. Shin Splints

Shin splints is common in runners and can also happen in people who participate in running sports or jumping. The pain usually occurs along the inner edge of your shin bone. Uneven ground, running uphill or downhill also increases the risk of shin splints. Make sure you've had a good warm-up session before you start any strenuous physical activity.

4. Stress Fractures

If you are repeatedly jumping in one place, it causes stress fractures which are tiny hairline fractures. The majority of the stress fractures happens in the bones of the foot, heel or shin. Sports like tennis and basketball also increases the risk of stress fracture. Again, warm-up is quite important and so is giving a good rest time.

5. IT Band Syndrome

Iliotibial band syndrome (ITBS) is common in runners and cyclists. It occurs when the IT band, a ligament in the legs becomes tight and inflamed. Cycling can trigger this injury, which causes pain on the outside of the knee. Give your legs proper rest and make sure to gulp in a good amount of water.

6. Rotator Cuff Injury

The rotator cuff is comprised of four main muscles which surround and stabilize the shoulder joints. Shoulder pains on the side may be a sign of rotator cuff injury. It happens due to repetitive overhead activities like swimming or throwing a ball. Here, warm-up is quite essential if you have to avoid this injury.

7. Patellofemoral Syndrome

Running, walking down the stairs or sitting with bent knees for a longer period of time could cause pain under the kneecap. This could be a sign of patellofemoral syndrome, also called runner's knee. Jumping and squatting can also lead to runner's knee. You must make sure to go good warm up and take plenty of rest. Also, hydrating your body enough is good to avoid this injury.

8. Pectoral Injury

If you lose control of a dumbbell during a heavy bench press, it can lead to a tear in the pectoralis muscle and you will feel a tearing sensation in the chest and upper arm. This could make your chest and upper arm turn black and blue. Make sure to not lift heavy weights initially. Start with something more achievable and then you could go on increasing the weight.

9. Glenoid Labrum Tear

While doing bench presses or military presses, there can be a glenoid labrum tear, which is usually clicking sounds and uncomfortable catching sensations felt deep in the shoulder. It can result from falling and landing on your hand, which has a direct impact on the shoulder. You must stretch only after you've completed the 15-20 minutes warm-up session.

10. Bicep Tendinitis

If you are having a pain in the front of the shoulder, it can be a sign of tendinitis that typically occurs from repetitive motions. Biceps tendinitis can damage the bones in your shoulder. This could worsen if you do weight lifting. Avoid lifting weights if you feel you're struggling a lot in pain and make sure to see a doctor without fail.



Share this article!

If you liked reading this article, share it with your loved ones.

ALSO READ: 10 Things That Happen When You Try A Vegan Diet