10 Common Workout Injuries To Avoid

Whatever your fitness goal might be right now, getting injured due to a workout mistake might ruin your lifetime goal. There is something that you could do like fixing your poor posture, which weakens your entire musculoskeletal system and stop overdoing too much of reps and weight training.
Working out the wrong way can cause injuries in different parts of the body that could be fatal to your health. Unfortunately, there are many people who lack experience and guidance and others will follow their advice and this leads to an injury.
Not taking enough rest, repetitive motions and simple wear and tear can result in pain and injuries. Inflammation, general stress and tendinitis are the most common injuries.
Here we will discuss about the common workout injuries and how to avoid them.
1. Ankle Sprain
An ankle sprain can be caused by jogging on a treadmill while doing it indoors. Running indoors on a treadmill might make you lose focus and accidentally misplace your legs, while the treadmill is still moving. If you suddenly jump off the treadmill, your ankle may roll in an unnatural direction. So, avoid jumping off straight from the treadmill.
2. Low Back Strains
If you are doing improper forms of squats or dead-lifts, it might wreak havoc on the lower back. You can suffer from back strains, nerve compression and disk herniation. Twisting sideways or sideway bends can also strain the lower back. In this case, make sure to keep your posture right.
3. Shin Splints
Shin splints is common in runners and can also happen in people who participate in running sports or jumping. The pain usually occurs along the inner edge of your shin bone. Uneven ground, running uphill or downhill also increases the risk of shin splints. Make sure you've had a good warm-up session before you start any strenuous physical activity.
4. Stress Fractures
If you are repeatedly jumping in one place, it causes stress fractures which are tiny hairline fractures. The majority of the stress fractures happens in the bones of the foot, heel or shin. Sports like tennis and basketball also increases the risk of stress fracture. Again, warm-up is quite important and so is giving a good rest time.
5. IT Band Syndrome
Iliotibial band syndrome (ITBS) is common in runners and cyclists. It occurs when the IT band, a ligament in the legs becomes tight and inflamed. Cycling can trigger this injury, which causes pain on the outside of the knee. Give your legs proper rest and make sure to gulp in a good amount of water.
6. Rotator Cuff Injury
The rotator cuff is comprised of four main muscles which surround and stabilize the shoulder joints. Shoulder pains on the side may be a sign of rotator cuff injury. It happens due to repetitive overhead activities like swimming or throwing a ball. Here, warm-up is quite essential if you have to avoid this injury.
7. Patellofemoral Syndrome
Running, walking down the stairs or sitting with bent knees for a longer period of time could cause pain under the kneecap. This could be a sign of patellofemoral syndrome, also called runner's knee. Jumping and squatting can also lead to runner's knee. You must make sure to go good warm up and take plenty of rest. Also, hydrating your body enough is good to avoid this injury.
8. Pectoral Injury
If you lose control of a dumbbell during a heavy bench press, it can lead to a tear in the pectoralis muscle and you will feel a tearing sensation in the chest and upper arm. This could make your chest and upper arm turn black and blue. Make sure to not lift heavy weights initially. Start with something more achievable and then you could go on increasing the weight.
9. Glenoid Labrum Tear
While doing bench presses or military presses, there can be a glenoid labrum tear, which is usually clicking sounds and uncomfortable catching sensations felt deep in the shoulder. It can result from falling and landing on your hand, which has a direct impact on the shoulder. You must stretch only after you've completed the 15-20 minutes warm-up session.
10. Bicep Tendinitis
If you are having a pain in the front of the shoulder, it can be a sign of tendinitis that typically occurs from repetitive motions. Biceps tendinitis can damage the bones in your shoulder. This could worsen if you do weight lifting. Avoid lifting weights if you feel you're struggling a lot in pain and make sure to see a doctor without fail.
Share this article!
If you liked reading this article, share it with your loved ones.
Related Articles
- 9 Common Workout Mistakes To Avoid
- Useful Post-workout Skin Care Tips You Should Follow
- Deepika Padukone Reveals 10 Diet And Workout Tips For Her Look In Padmavat
- 10 Superfoods To Eat After A Workout
- 10 Surprising Health Benefits Of Having Yogurt In The Morning
- 15 Best Workouts & Eating Habits Of Daisy Ridley For Her Role In Star Wars: The Last Jedi
- 12 Bad Gym Habits You Need to Drop ASAP
- How To Burn 60% More Fat With Every Workout
- 10 Bad Workout Habits You Need to Drop Right Now!
- This Is How You Must Eat Before A Morning Workout
- 10 Foods You Should Strictly Avoid After A Workout
- Hairstyles Recommended For The Gym And Workout
- First Aid Mistakes To Avoid
Boldsky - Get breaking news alerts. Subscribe to Boldsky.