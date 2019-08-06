Fashion Flashback: Shabana Azmi's Sari In Suraag Was Actually Her Mother's Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Veteran actress Shabana Azmi took to her Instagram to announce her happiness on joining the cast of Steven Spielberg's Halo, which will be directed by Robin Hood's director, Otto Bathurst. Well, we are all so excited to hear the news and can't wait for Shabana Azmi to show her acting prowess. However, speaking about fashion, the Arth actress gave us a flashback moment too with this picture of her in a sari.

Shabana Azmi shared a still from the movie, Suraag, which also starred Sanjeev Kumar in the lead. In the pic, she seemed to be standing in a plane and holding a newspaper. Draped in an exquisite sari in the picture, this sari of hers reminded us of our mother's saris. And guess what, Shabana Azmi's sari was not by a designer but it was her mother's (Shaukat Kaifi) saree. She captioned the picture as, "From Suraag, I used to pinch my mother's sari even then".

Draped in a Nivi style, it seemed like an orange and red silk sari and she looked absolutely graceful in it. Her sari featured an intricately-patterned border and she teamed it with a checkered half-sleeved blouse, which complemented her sari. Her jewellery looked modern with a black choker neckpiece and red bangles. Shabana Azmi's makeup was also lightly done but the red bindi accentuated her look. The middle-parted bun completed her look. In a way, this look was absolutely in tune with the modern minimal style sensibilities but of course there was a vintage touch to it. Inspired enough to drape your mother's sari? Let us know that in the comment section.