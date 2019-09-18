On Shabana Azmi's 69th Birthday: Some Prominent Achievements Of The Actress Women oi-Prerna Aditi

One of the leading actresses of Bollywood industry, Shabana Azmi, was born on 18 September 1950 to Kaifi Azmi, a famous Indian Poet and Shaukat Azmi, a veteran stage actress.

Shabana Azmi has worked in a number of Bollywood movies and proved herself to be a versatile and strong actress. Most of her movies have gained immense publicity and where her work was appreciated by the audience.

Some of her prominent movies are Masoom (1983), Arth (1982), Ankur (1974), Mandi (1983), Fire (1996) and Sparsh (1980).

Her work was not only acknowledged as an actress but also as a social activist. She is known to be working for spreading awareness about AIDS and for children welfare.

She has received a number of awards for her notable works. Let us see some of her prominent achievements so far.

1. She has received five National Film Awards for 'The Best Actress' for her five movies namely, Ankur (1975), Arth (1983), Khandhar (1984), Paar (1985) and Godmother (1999).

2. She was honoured with the Padma Shri Award in the year 1988 by the Government Of India.

3. The Uttar Pradesh Government honoured her with Yash Bhartiya Award in the year 1988, for throwing light on the issues faced by women in the Indian society and inspiring them to make their life a happy one.

4. She was awarded the Rajiv Gandhi Award for her notable work in showing 'Excellence Of Secularism' in the year 1994.

5. In the year 1996, she was awarded the Silver Hugo Award for Best Actress at the Chicago International Film Festival, for her movie Fire.

6. She also won the award for Outstanding Actress in a Feature Film in the year 1996, for her movie Fire in the Los Angles Outfests.

7. She was appointed as the Goodwill Ambassador For AIDS Programme by SAARC in the year 2008.

8. It was in the year 2006, that she was awarded by the Gandhi Foundation, London with the Gandhi International Peace Award. This award was given to her for seeking the work of Mahatama Gandhi through educational and other activities.

9. In the year 2012, she was awarded the Padma Bhushan Award by the Government of India.

10. She was conferred with the Honorary Fellowship by the National Indian Students Union UK.

11. She also received the Martin Luther King Professorship Award from the University of Michigan for her notable work in the field of culture, art, and society.

So these were some of the prominent achievements of the actress. We wish her a healthy and prosperous life.