Katrina Kaif-Anushka Sharma And Shabana Azmi-Deepti Naval Give Us Twinning Fashion Inspiration

Those moments are definitely special when we twin with our best buddies. Amid your busy schedule, if you post a twinning picture with your close friend, it makes the gallery even more personal and special. Recently, Shabana Azmi and Katrina Kaif took to their Instagram feeds to share the pictures of their close friends from the industry. Shabana Azmi shared the picture with Deepti Naval and Katrina Kaif shared the picture with Anushka Sharma. Shabana Azmi and Deepti Naval have worked in a lot of movies together while Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif have worked together in two films so far. Their pictures were so cheerful and both in Shabana Azmi's picture and Katrina Kaif's picture, they wore the same outfit as Deepti Naval and Anushka Sharma respectively. The actresses not only gave us friendship goals but also twinning fashion moments. Take a look at their twinning fashion moments.

Courtesy: Katrina Kaif's Instagram

Katrina Kaif And Anushka Sharma

Katrina Kaif posted a throwback picture with Anushka Sharma in which they are both happy and amused by something. The Zero actresses twinned in their outfits, which weren't exactly the same but quite similar. So, Katrina Kaif wore a shimmering white top and teamed it with black pants and shoes. She accessorised her look with studs and the makeup was light. She completed her avatar with a ponytail. Anushka Sharma also wore a similar white top with shimmering sleeves and paired it with blue jeans and embellished sandals. Her makeup was also light but she kept her tresses loose. While Katrina captioned this picture as, "Just felt happy seeing this pic 📷 🧡@anushkasharma" Anushka Sharma replied, "It's because we were fully present & happy in this moment ! Shine your brightest always dearest Katrina 🤗💜"

Courtesy: Shabana Azmi's Instagram

Shabana Azmi And Deepti Naval

As compared to Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma's picture together, Shabana Azmi and Deepti Naval's picture had more of a twinning moment. Posed beautifully for the cameraperson, the veteran actresses exuded friendly vibes In their western outfits. They both wore t-shirts and paired them with bell bottoms, which were a fashion back then. Their t-shirts were patterned and they both even wore wedges sandals, which made this black and white picture even more special. We liked Deepti Naval's polka-dotted scarf too but we aren't sure whether Shabana Azmi wore the scarf too. They both made braided hairdos and looked like best friends forever. Shabana Azmi captioned the picture as, "With #Deepti Naval In Melkote on location for #Boney Kapoor's HUM PAANCH."

