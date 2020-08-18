We Love Katrina Kaif’s Cute Tom And Jerry T-shirt But Her Less Than INR 10,000 Shoes Are Pure Wow Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Katrina Kaif has given us a number of casual wear goals whilst self-quarantining. Right from soothing dresses to basic tee and jeans, the actress has inspired us to keep it simple. Now, her latest look is really simple and we totally love it. The actress wore a pair of tee and shorts but her sports shoes are what caught our attention the most.

So, the Bharat actress donned a white-hued t-shirt that was half-sleeved and featured Tom and Jerry graphic. Well, her t-shirt made us miss the good old childhood days spent watching the classic cartoon, which inspired laughter and family bonding. She paired it with denim hot shorts that were accentuated by distressed edges. Her tee and shorts combination was a timeless one and seated by the window, Katrina Kaif kept her look jewellery-free.

However, she teamed her ensemble with a gorgeous pair of sports shoes, which we so want and can, invest in. Her shoes were from the sportswear brand, Reebok and the shoes were a collaboration between the brand and the new artists. Her shoes were blue, yellow, and red in colour. Her shoes are priced at INR 7,599 and we absolutely love the burst of colours in her shoes, perfect for any season.

So, what do you think about Katrina Kaif's sports shoes? Do you want to buy it too?