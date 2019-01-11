ENGLISH

Javed Akhtar And Shabana Azmi Looked Their Traditional Best For A Special Evening

By
Javed Akhtar and Shabana Azmi

Shabana Azmi hosted a special shayari evening recently to celebrate the legendary poet and her father, Kaifi Azmi. The veteran actress was joined by her husband, Javed Akhtar and the event also witnessed celebrities including Vidya Balan, Neena Gupta, and Divya Dutta among others. Shabana and Javed looked their fashionably best and twinned for the beautiful event.

They sported traditional outfits, which were accentuated by luxurious touch. Their ensembles were dipped in wine-red hue and reflected on the fine craftsmanship of the country. Enhanced by rich fabrics, their ensembles talked about the grandiose. Shabana's outfit was a bit towards the contemporary side as compared to Javed's. She wore a collared anarkali that was three-quarter-sleeved and was flared towards the end. It was plain-hued but her printed black scarf definitely notched up her traditional quotient.

Shabana Azmi Kaifi Azmi

Shabana's makeup and styling were also done beautifully. Her impeccable bun was adorned with bright flowers and her makeup was marked by a glossy pink lip shade and smoky kohl. She wore intricate earrings to spruce up her ethnic avatar. Javed, on the other hand, wore an impressive kurta that featured embroidered sleeve ends. He paired it with a jacket that was detailed with metallic buttons and a pocket square. He colour-blocked it with beige-hued pants and wore formal shoes to wrap up his traditional avatar. Didn't they look wonderful together? Let us know that in the comment section.

