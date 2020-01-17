Just In

Javed Akhtar And Shabana Azmi 'Really' Leave Us Surprised With Their Retro Outfits
Shabana Azmi and Javed Akhtar are usually seen in similar style of outfits. While Shabana Azmi is mostly spotted in rich saris and traditional suits, Javed Akhtar usually dons kurta and pyjama sets. However, the couple can sometimes take the road-less-travelled in fashion and really surprise us and by surprise we mean a big surprise. So, recently, at Javed Akhtar's 70th birthday bash, the two aced the quirky look. Let's take a look at their fashion game.
It was a retro-themed party and the two nailed the late 70s fashion look. Javed Akhtar and Shabana Azmi gave us a twinning moment too. So, speaking about Javed Akhtar first, he wore a collared red shirt with white polka dots and teamed it with white pants and cream yellow and white sports shoes. He completed his look with a white and blue hat.
As, for Shabana Azmi, she wore a long red flared dress and teamed it with red and white polka-dotted shirt, a stole, and a denim jacket. Not just that, the actress accessorised her look with polka-dotted scarf and hoops. Her makeup was highlighted by red lip shade. Well, what do you think about Javed Akhtar and Shabana Azmi's party look? Let us know that.