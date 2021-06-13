Sardar Ka Grandson Actress Neena Gupta Gives Us A Major Saree Goal With Her Gorgeous Tissue Saree Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

After leaving us speechless with her linen saree, seasoned actress Neena Gupta gave us another saree goal but this saree of hers was a lot different than the previous one. This saree of hers was more contemporary and splashed in muted hues but with more embellished accents. She was styled by Manisha Melwani and her jewellery game was equally strong. We have decoded this look of hers for some fashion inspiration.

The Sardar Ka Grandson actress wore a saree that came from the label, Yavï. She wore an impressionist printed Sandcastle saree that was crafted out of tissue fabric, which gave her saree, metallic sheen. A cross between sheerness and glitter, Neena Gupta's saree was splashed in the hues of brown, gold, and rust, making it a perfect formal evening wear. Her saree is priced at Rs. 18,600 and she teamed her saree with a plain beige-hued blouse that was half-sleeved. The blouse perfectly complemented her saree.

The actress paired her saree with a complementing pair of kolhapuri sandals. The heavy gold neckpiece and delicate earrings spruced up her look. She also wore traditional bangles, which enhanced her style quotient. As for her makeup, she highlighted her look with a mauve-pink glossy lip shade, contoured cheekbones, subtle kohl, and a tiny sky-blue bindi. The middle-parted bob tresses rounded out her saree look. So, what do you think about her saree style? Let us know that in the comment section.

Photographer Courtesy: Ajay Kadam