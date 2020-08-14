ENGLISH

    Masaba Masaba: The Engaging Trailer Gives A Peek Into The Success And Struggles Of Masaba Gupta

    By
    |

    The much-awaited trailer, Masaba Masaba was released today by the online movie and series streaming portal, Netflix. It is a Netflix original show that is based on the life of designer Masaba Gupta. The trailer definitely looks promising and we can't wait to watch episode one, which will air on 28th August. The series aims to show the many facets of the designer's life. What we loved about the trailer is that it offers us an entertaining series and not a typical biographical show, which is so refreshing.

    The trailer also shows us the heartwarming yet light-hearted mother-daughter relationship, which most of us would be able to relate to. We liked the fact that on the reel also, her mother Neena Gupta acted. Their camaraderie looks so natural obviously and the show is also about how difficult handling a brand can be - the conflict between creative souls and business-oriented people. Masaba Masaba also offers a brief glimpse of Kiara Advani, Farah Khan, and Gajraj Rao. The show reveals about the highs and lows of the designer, whose patterned outfits are so unique and fascinating. Speaking about her patterned ensemble, the show also highlights the issue of plagiarism, where Masaba dressed in a light purple chikankari kurta set confronts the shopkeeper on her copying her design.

    She says that it's her design and the shopkeeper answers back, madam this is Masaba print. When she asks Masaba kaun hain (who is Masaba?), the shopkeeper says woh country hain Africa mein (It's a country in Africa) much to the shock of the designer. The trailer also gives us a hint of racism and stereotypes. The cloth that he (shopkeeper) holds is a white-hued one with black-toned patterns. Well, don't forget to watch the trailer and the show.

    Cover Picture Courtesy: Netflix India

    Story first published: Friday, August 14, 2020, 19:00 [IST]
