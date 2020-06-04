ENGLISH

    On Neena Gupta’s Birthday, Her Daughter Masaba Gupta Shares A Vintage Saree Look Of Her Mother

    By
    |

    On veteran actress, Neena Gupta's birthday, her daughter Masaba Gupta shared a gorgeous picture and gave us a mother-daughter goal. With the picture, fashion designer Masaba not only gave us a vintage moment but also shared a wonderful saree moment of her mother. So, let's decode the saree of Neena Gupta.

    The picture was black and white and we couldn't stop saying 'aww' the moment we looked at the picture. In the picture, Neena Gupta wore a saree but of course, we can't comment on the colour of her saree. However, we can say that the Panchayat actress looked radiant in her saree, which was draped in the traditional nivi style. Her saree was accentuated by an intricately-done border and she teamed it with a matching half-sleeved blouse.

    Apart from her saree, we thought Neena Gupta's jewellery game was also strong. We totally loved her stone-studded earrings and the stunning neckpiece. She also wore glass bangles, which spruced up her look. Her makeup seemed light but the mogra-adorned bun enhanced her traditional avatar. Masaba Gupta looked so adorable in her dotted dress and she too wore light earrings. It was a picture-perfect moment and we can safely say it is the cutest picture of the day.

    Story first published: Thursday, June 4, 2020, 14:20 [IST]
