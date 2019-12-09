ENGLISH

    Neena Gupta's Frock Look Is Winning The Internet And We Love It

    By
    |

    Neena Gupta took to her Instagram to share a picture of her in a frock. She titled the picture as 'Frock Ka Shock', which won the netizens. Well, it was a cute frock and the veteran actress looked wonderful in it. So, let's decode her attire and look, which set the internet ablaze.

    Posed to perfection in the middle of the road, Neena Gupta flaunted a frock look. Well, this was another interesting number from the wardrobe of Badhaai Ho actress. Neena Gupta is pretty fashionable and consistently wins us with her fashion game. So, speaking about this attire of hers, it was a beautiful dress that was shirt-styled and featured subtle patterns. It was a short dress, which the veteran actress pulled off effortlessly. In fact, with this dress of hers, the actress gave the young fashionistas a run for their money.

    Frock ka shock. Picture taken by the gajraj sir

    She teamed her dress with white-hued flat shoes, which went well with her attire and seemed like a comfy option. She upped her look with metallic hoop earrings. The makeup was natural and side-swept long tresses rounded out her avatar. Neena Gupta looked fabulous. Don't you think so too? Let us know that in the comment section.

    Photo Credits: Neena Gupta's Instagram

    Read more about: neena gupta celebrity fashion
     
