Neena Gupta Looks Elegant In Her Traditional Outfits; Which One Did You Like More? Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Recently, Neena Gupta gave us two stunning traditional outfit goals. The seasoned actress looked elegant in her traditional suit and saree, which we thought were ideal for formal occasions and festivities. She was styled by Manisha Melwani on both the occasions and we have decoded her outfits for some major fashion inspiration.

Photographer Courtesy: Ajay Kadam

Neena Gupta's Linen Saree

The Badhaai Ho actress wore a peach rose linen saree from designer Anavila's collection. The linen saree was adorned with peach-toned rose patterns and peach border. Her complementing blouse was equally gorgeous. The actress teamed her saree with a bloom and block-printed blouse that came from Joy collection. The statement layered neckpiece and intricately-done gold bangle upped her saree look. The makeup was highlighted by matte-pink lip shade, pink cheekbones, and a tiny pink bindi. The middle-parted bob tresses completed her look.

Neena Gupta's Mustard Yellow Suit

Neena Gupta looked graceful in her mustard-yellow suit that was crafted out of silk fabric. Her kurta was full-sleeved and she teamed it with palazzo pants and a matching dupatta. Her attire was accentuated by subtle buti accents and she teamed her gorgeous ensemble with classy brown-hued kolhapuri sandals from Aprajita Toor. She spruced up her look with sleek gold bangles, dainty rings, and a striking gemstone neckpiece. The makeup was enhanced by glossy-pink lip shade, contoured pink cheekbones, and a tiny green bindi. The middle-parted bob tresses rounded out her look.

So, which attire of Neena Gupta's did you like more? Let us know that.

Pictures Source: Instagram