Neena Gupta’s Monochrome Saree Look Is The Perfect Combination Of Edgy And Elegant, Pics! Bollywood Wardrobe Trupti Palav

Veteran and versatile actress Neena Gupta's sartorial choices have always been chic, bold, and experimental. Be it western or Indian, the diva can easily carry off any style with grace and panache. Neenaji recently shared some pretty pictures on her Insta wearing a beautiful modern saree designed by daughter and designer Masaba Gupta!

Image: Instagram

Catch the details of Neena Gupta's modern monochrome saree look here:

Image: Instagram

Neenaji wore this chic saree for her recently released film Uunchai's screening in Mumbai. The simple yet edgy saree is crafted with chanderi mulmul silk fabric and featured a monochromatic look. The ivory-white saree was elevated with a simple plain black border. The evergreen diva teamed the chic saree with a halter-neck half-sleeve blouse.

The Bhadhai Ho actress served as the perfect style inspiration for modern saree looks. The minimal work and lightweight fabric sarees make a perfect choice for formal, casual, and even special occasion outfit requirements.

Image: Instagram

Plain or minimal work contemporary sarees allow you to experiment with bold and curated accessories. Neenaji echoed this style rule by opting for beautiful jewellery pieces. She chose a lovely stone-encrusted statement choker and matching stud earrings. The diva further elevated her classy Indian attire with oxidized Kada bangles and a ring.

Speaking of her makeup, Neenaji accentuated her natural good looks with glossy makeup that comprised neutral eye makeup, eyeliner, and glossy pink lips. The black bindi on her forehead perfectly complemented the black and white ensemble. She styled her hair in a messy bun and elevated it with gajra!