Happy Birthday Neena Gupta: A Peek Into The Actress’s Beautiful Saree Collection Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

Born on 4 July 1959, Neena Gupta is one of the finest actresses in the Bollywood industry. She has kept us entertained by giving hit films one after the other. Her performance in the latest films like Badhaai Ho, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, Panga, Mulk etc., was so good that it kept us on the edge of our seats till the very end. For her brilliant acting in the film Badhaai Ho, she even won the Filmfare Critics Award For the Best Actress.

Talking about her fashion, we can safely say that Neena is the ultimate saree queen in the B-town. On-screen and off-screen, she has been nailing her saree looks to perfection and we should definitely take some fashion tips from her. The actress has an amazing collection of beautiful and elegant sarees in her wardrobe. As Neena turns a year older today, let us take a peek into her saree collection that we all would want to steal from her.

Neena Gupta In A Black Saree Neena Gupta sported a black saree and looked elegant in it. Her saree was accentuated by silver fish prints. She draped the pallu of her saree in a nivi style and teamed it with a sleeveless plunging-neckline matching plain blouse. The Veere Di Wedding actress accessorised her look with drop earrings and rings. Neena let loose her side-parted heavy curls and spruced up her look with slight contouring marked by pointed brows, kohled eyes, and pink lip shade. Neena Gupta In A Blue Saree For the premiere of Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, Neena Gupta opted for a beautiful blue saree, whose pallu was accentuated by golden accents. She draped it in a casual style and teamed it with a sleeveless halter-neck plain blouse. The Khalnayak actress upped her look with a pair of pearl hoops, blue bangles, and gold-toned ring. She left her mid-parted short wavy tresses loose and wrapped up her look with pointed brows, kohled eyes, heavy mascara, soft blush, and nude lip shade. Neena Gupta In A Brown Saree Neena Gupta was dressed in a brown-hued saree by Masaba Gupta. Her saree was accentuated by red and blue-hued letter prints. She draped the pallu of her saree in a nivi style and teamed it with a quarter-sleeved plunging-neckline matching blouse. The Woh Chokri actress notched up her look with earrings and maroon bangles. The diva left her mid-parted short straight tresses loose and elevated her look with pointed brows, kohled eyes, and maroon lip shade. Neena Gupta In A Green Saree For one of the promotional rounds of Panga, Neena Gupta donned a green-hued saree by Masaba Gupta, which was accentuated by checked patterns and subtle prints. She draped the pallu in a nivi style and paired it with a half-sleeved matching blouse. The Veer actress accessorised her look with gold-toned earrings and green bangles. She pulled back her side-parted tresses into a half hairdo and let the remaining ones loose. Pointed brows, tiny bindi, black eyeliner, highlighted cheekbones, and pink lip shade enhanced her look.

Pic Credits: Neena Gupta