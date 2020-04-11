Just In
Neena Gupta’s Fish-Patterned Saree Is The Best Outfit You Will See On The Social Media Today
Neena Gupta has been wowing us with her eclectic fashion sense. The seasoned actress recently draped a saree and she looked absolutely stunning. We loved her saree as it was contemporary and featured quirky patterns. So, let's decode the saree look of the Panchayat actress.
So, Neena Gupta wore a saree that was black-hued and it was a light saree. Her saree was accentuated by fish patterns in white hue, which added to the quirky touch. It was a neatly-draped saree and she teamed her saree with a sleeveless black blouse that went well with her saree. This saree seemed perfect as office and party wear.
She kept her accessories on the minimal side and accessorised her look with minimal chic earrings. The makeup was nude-toned with magenta-pink lip shade and subtle kohl. The voluminous curly tresses rounded out her avatar. So, how did you find Neena Gupta's saree? Let us know that in the comment section.