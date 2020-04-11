ENGLISH

HEALTH

BEAUTY

ASTROLOGY

VIDEOS

PREGNANCY

RECIPES

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Neena Gupta’s Fish-Patterned Saree Is The Best Outfit You Will See On The Social Media Today

    By
    |

    Neena Gupta has been wowing us with her eclectic fashion sense. The seasoned actress recently draped a saree and she looked absolutely stunning. We loved her saree as it was contemporary and featured quirky patterns. So, let's decode the saree look of the Panchayat actress.

    So, Neena Gupta wore a saree that was black-hued and it was a light saree. Her saree was accentuated by fish patterns in white hue, which added to the quirky touch. It was a neatly-draped saree and she teamed her saree with a sleeveless black blouse that went well with her saree. This saree seemed perfect as office and party wear.

    She kept her accessories on the minimal side and accessorised her look with minimal chic earrings. The makeup was nude-toned with magenta-pink lip shade and subtle kohl. The voluminous curly tresses rounded out her avatar. So, how did you find Neena Gupta's saree? Let us know that in the comment section.

    More NEENA GUPTA News

    Read more about: neena gupta celebrity fashion
    Story first published: Saturday, April 11, 2020, 14:44 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 11, 2020
     
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue