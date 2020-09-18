Mithila Palkar’s Saree And Nose Ring Look Absolutely Wowed Us; Take A Look Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Mithila Palkar impressed us recently with her dance moves in Masaba Masaba. She shared the screen space with Neena Gupta in the series, where both the actresses were seen dancing to the tunes, Aunty Kisko Bola Bey? While in the song the actress slayed it in street-style wear, on her recent Instagram feed, she wowed us with her saree. Mithila is a saree connoisseur but she also beckons us to try different styles of nose pin and rings. So, let's talk about two looks and an outfit.

So, Mithila Palkar draped a pink saree, which was simple and impeccably-tied. Her saree came from the label, Queen Of Hearts By Deepa Mehta and this saree of hers was accentuated by an embellished border. It was a lovely saree and she teamed it with a purple blouse that featured gold-toned embellishments and subtle gold accents. With this saree of hers, she gave us colour-blocking goals.

She accessorised her look with sleek delicate bangles, which upped her style quotient. We also loved her colourful earrings, which absolutely caught our attention. The makeup was highlighted by pink lip shade and subtle kohl. The curly tresses rounded out her avatar. For her another look, she totally nailed the nose ring look. The colourful and oxidised silver nose ring totally won us and she also wore a tiny red bindi. Mithila Palkar looked gorgeous in both the looks. What do you think about her looks? Let us know that.

Courtesy: Mithila Palkar's Instagram