Vidya Balan Or Fatima Sana Shaikh Or Mithila Palkar, Whose Saree Look You Liked The Most? Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Vidya Balan gave us major saree inspiration with her sarees, which she wore for the e-promotions of her movie, Shakuntala Devi. However, not just Vidya Balan, Fatima Sana Shaikh has also been flaunting understated sarees with her perceptive photoshoots that remind us of our roots. And Mithila Palkar also occasionally drapes gorgeous sarees. All the three actresses recently draped sarees and beckoned us to order a beautiful pastel saree. We have decoded their latest saree looks for you.

Courtesy: Vidya Balan's Instagram

Vidya Balan's Colourful Floral Saree

Vidya Balan always leaves us amazed with her gorgeous sarees and this latest one was so pretty. Styled by Who Wore What When, her saree was designed by Shivani Bhargava. It was the Magnolia print saree from Swara Spring Summer 2020 collection of the designer. It was a handwoven Chanderi saree that was painted with water-coloured green leaves and pink flowers. The saree featured an intricately-done white-hued border and she teamed her saree with a matching blouse. She accessorised her look with a stunning silver bracelet and complementing danglers. She also carried a bag with her, which was from the label, Chamar. Her makeup was enhanced by muted pink lip shade, contoured cheekbones, and subtle kohl. The side-parted bun rounded out her avatar.

Courtesy: Fatima Sana Shaikh's Instagram

Fatima Sana Shaikh's Saree And Printed Blouse

Fatima Sana Shaikh looked elegant in her saree and she got a stunning photoshoot done. The actress draped an exquisite mul saree from the label Suta. It was a light saree, which we felt was ideal for a hot sunny day and she draped her saree casually, thereby making it a perfect wear for home. It was her blouse that accentuated her saree look. So, the Dangal actress paired and colour-blocked her white-toned saree with a black-hued blouse, which was almost full-sleeved and upped by yellow and red meticulously-done pattern. She spruced up her look with chandelier earrings from the Label Candies. Her makeup was highlighted by contoured pink cheekbones, pink lip shade, and impeccably-applied eyeliner with pinkish-nude eye shadow. The side-swept highlighted tresses completed her look.

Courtesy: Mithila Palkar's Instagram

Mithila Palkar's Pink Floral Saree

We absolutely loved the floral saree of Mithila Palkar. It was an exquisite saree that was draped casually and the actress looked absolutely pretty in her saree. She wore a pink-hued saree that had a lustrous sheen and subtle embellished accents. Her saree was enhanced by dark pink floral accents, which upped her saree look. She teamed her saree with a sleeveless red blouse that went well with her saree. She seemed to keep her look jewellery-free and as for her makeup, she upped her look with a matte light pink lip shade, contoured pink cheekbones, and pink eye shadow. The side-parted highlighted softly-curled tresses rounded out her look.

So, whose saree look did you like the most? Let us know that.