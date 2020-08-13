ENGLISH

HEALTH

BEAUTY

ASTROLOGY

VIDEOS

PREGNANCY

RECIPES

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Vidya Balan Or Fatima Sana Shaikh Or Mithila Palkar, Whose Saree Look You Liked The Most?

    By
    |

    Vidya Balan gave us major saree inspiration with her sarees, which she wore for the e-promotions of her movie, Shakuntala Devi. However, not just Vidya Balan, Fatima Sana Shaikh has also been flaunting understated sarees with her perceptive photoshoots that remind us of our roots. And Mithila Palkar also occasionally drapes gorgeous sarees. All the three actresses recently draped sarees and beckoned us to order a beautiful pastel saree. We have decoded their latest saree looks for you.

    Courtesy: Vidya Balan's Instagram

    Vidya Balan's Colourful Floral Saree

    Vidya Balan always leaves us amazed with her gorgeous sarees and this latest one was so pretty. Styled by Who Wore What When, her saree was designed by Shivani Bhargava. It was the Magnolia print saree from Swara Spring Summer 2020 collection of the designer. It was a handwoven Chanderi saree that was painted with water-coloured green leaves and pink flowers. The saree featured an intricately-done white-hued border and she teamed her saree with a matching blouse. She accessorised her look with a stunning silver bracelet and complementing danglers. She also carried a bag with her, which was from the label, Chamar. Her makeup was enhanced by muted pink lip shade, contoured cheekbones, and subtle kohl. The side-parted bun rounded out her avatar.

    Courtesy: Fatima Sana Shaikh's Instagram

    Fatima Sana Shaikh's Saree And Printed Blouse

    Fatima Sana Shaikh looked elegant in her saree and she got a stunning photoshoot done. The actress draped an exquisite mul saree from the label Suta. It was a light saree, which we felt was ideal for a hot sunny day and she draped her saree casually, thereby making it a perfect wear for home. It was her blouse that accentuated her saree look. So, the Dangal actress paired and colour-blocked her white-toned saree with a black-hued blouse, which was almost full-sleeved and upped by yellow and red meticulously-done pattern. She spruced up her look with chandelier earrings from the Label Candies. Her makeup was highlighted by contoured pink cheekbones, pink lip shade, and impeccably-applied eyeliner with pinkish-nude eye shadow. The side-swept highlighted tresses completed her look.

    Courtesy: Mithila Palkar's Instagram

    Mithila Palkar's Pink Floral Saree

    We absolutely loved the floral saree of Mithila Palkar. It was an exquisite saree that was draped casually and the actress looked absolutely pretty in her saree. She wore a pink-hued saree that had a lustrous sheen and subtle embellished accents. Her saree was enhanced by dark pink floral accents, which upped her saree look. She teamed her saree with a sleeveless red blouse that went well with her saree. She seemed to keep her look jewellery-free and as for her makeup, she upped her look with a matte light pink lip shade, contoured pink cheekbones, and pink eye shadow. The side-parted highlighted softly-curled tresses rounded out her look.

    So, whose saree look did you like the most? Let us know that.

    More VIDYA BALAN News

    Story first published: Thursday, August 13, 2020, 10:00 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 13, 2020
     
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue