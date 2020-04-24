ENGLISH

    Fatima Sana Shaikh Reminds Us Of Yesteryear Actresses With Her Orange and White Saree Look

    By
    |

    Fatima Sana Shaikh had all our attention with the recent saree picture of hers that she posted on her Instagram handle. The actress looked beautiful and flaunted her saree in an old-fashioned style. With her simple saree and blouse, Fatima not only gave us colour-blocking goals but also inspired us to stay minimal. Her look was definitely about less is more in fashion and we have decoded this saree avatar of hers for you.

    So, the Dangal actress donned a plain white cotton saree that was pleated beautifully and gave her look a divine effect. It was a loosely tied saree, which is why also her saree drape was refreshing - old school and humble. Her saree was accentuated by orange-hued add-on at the hem of her pallu. If you looked closely, the pallu of Fatima's saree also featured a golden stripe. Now, talking about her blouse, it was orange and light brown-hued and her blouse definitely accentuated her saree. Her half-sleeved blouse was adorned with abstract design.

    Seated on the stool of her wooden dressing table, Fatima Sana Shaikh reminded us of the yesteryear actresses. She accessorised her look with statement earrings that went well with her saree look. Her makeup was highlighted by slightly winged eyeliner and pink lip shade. The sleek middle-parted tresses rounded out her avatar. We totally loved Fatima Sana Shaikh's saree look? What do you think about her saree style? Let us know that.

    Story first published: Friday, April 24, 2020, 17:30 [IST]
