Fatima Sana Shaikh's Pink Lace Dress Can Make You Look Cute In An Instant Bollywood Wardrobe Lekhaka

With time, Fatima Sana Shaikh has proved that she knows how to ace a simple look and make it look breathtaking. With her amazing outfits, the actress has given simplicity its own distinctive perspective. Come 2020 and it seems jam-packed for the dazzling Dangal girl Fatima Sana Shaikh. She recently revealed her upcoming projects and received a lot of praise for her last outing. The actress has shared a lot of pictures on her social media and this time around she impressed her fans with her latest ensemble.

Recently, she wore a light pink-coloured dress by Falguni Shane Peacock India, in which she looked pretty. It was a cute lace dress that was half-sleeved and seemed ideal for almost all-occasions. Her dress was textured and Fatima paired it with transparent-strapped sandals, which colour-blocked her pink dress. She kept her accessories on-point and minimal and that we felt was a smart move.

Her makeup was minimally done too with pink-tinted lips and complementing eye shadow. The cheekbones were contoured too and the layered side-swept tresses rounded out her avatar. Well, she aced her simple look pretty effortlessly and wowed us again.

Fatima Sana Shaikh will be next seen in a horror-comedy Bhoot Police starring Saif Ali Khan and Ali Fazal, also in Anurag Basu's Directorial Ludo for which she is extremely delightful and excited as this will collaboration with Anurag Basu and Rajkumar Rao.