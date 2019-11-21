Diana Penty And Other Divas Up The Glam Quotient With Their Stylish Outfits Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

A number of Bollywood divas including Diana Penty, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Manushi Chhillar, and others graced the Falguni Shane Peacock flagship store event in Kala Ghoda. They turned on the glam quotient with their amazing outfits. So, let's take a look at what they wore and who looked the best.

Diana Penty Diana Penty looked stunning in her long dress that was round-necked with full tailored sleeves. Her dress featured a structured bodice and flared skirt. Dipped in beige hue, Diana's attire was lit up by multi-hued floral accents. The dress also featured sheer accents and she accessorised her look with delicate studs. The makeup was enhanced by glossy pink lip shade and highlighted cheekbones. The sleek tresses rounded out her look. Kanika Kapoor Singer Kanika Kapoor looked sassy in her Falguni Shane Peacock dress that was green-hued, half-sleeved, and enhanced by multi-hued quirky patterns. She teamed her attire with a statement black belt, which added structure to her dress. Kanika paired her dress with black thigh-high boots and carried a mini purse with her. The makeup was dewy with light pink lip shade and the wavy tresses completed her look. Manushi Chhillar Manushi Chhillar also wore a shimmery dress by Falguni Shane Peacock for the occasion. She wore a shift dress that was full-sleeved and featured a plunging neckline. The dress was textured and enhanced by sheer accents and paired her dress with silver sandals. Manushi kept her look accessory-free and the makeup was highlighted by pink lip shade and subtle kohl. The long wavy tresses rounded out her avatar. Waluscha De Sousa Waluscha De Sousa looked awesome in her long Falguni Shane Peacock dress that was striped. Her dress was marked by black, white, and red stripes. Her full-sleeved attire featured flared hemline. She kept her look jewellery-free and the makeup was highlighted by pink lip shade. The middle-parted sleek tresses rounded out her avatar. Fatima Sana Shaikh Fatima Sana Shaikh looked awesome in her Falguni Shane Peacock dress that was strapless and dipped in silver hue. Her short dress accentuated by glittery tones and it was an ultimate party number. Fatima paired it with transparent-strapped heels. However, apart from her dress, her hairdo was also interesting. It was a partly braided and we loved the look. The makeup was dewy with pink lip shade and hoops rounded out her avatar.

So, whose attire and look did you like the most? Let us know that in the comment section.