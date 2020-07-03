Priyanka Chopra And Nick Jonas Give Couple Goals As They Play Piano Together In Coordinated Outfits Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

One best thing that happened in our lives during lockdown is that we got to spend a lot of time with our families, which made our relations even stronger with them. Our celebrities too have been sharing the glimpses of their quarantine life with their husband, children, parents and others. Recently, Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas shared intimate snapshots of their life under lockdown to British Vogue magazine for their August 2020 issue.

The one picture that was shared by them on their Instagram showed the couple playing piano together. Dressed in colour coordinated outfits, the duo looked great together. So, let us take a close look at their outfits and decode it.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas were photographed at their home in Los Angeles. In the picture, Priyanka was seen dressed in a full-sleeved nude-hued body-hugging ensemble. Her dress was accentuated by black-hued patterns. The matching nail paint upped her look and she left her mid-parted highlighted wavy tresses loose. On the makeup front, with the perfect proportion of foundation and concealer, The Sky Is Pink actress slightly contoured and highlighted her T-zone and cheekbones. Filled thick brows, shiny eye shadow, soft blush, and pink lip shade spruced up her look.

On the other hand, Nick Jonas complemented his wife in a khaki-hued jacket. His full-sleeved classic-collar open-front jacket featured flap pockets and he layered it with a tee. The Close singer teamed it with dark-hued jeans and accessorised his look with a black wrist watch. Short hair and stubble beard elevated his look.

Well, Priyanka and Nick never fail to give us couple fashion goals in their casual or fashionable outfits. What do you think about it? Let us know that in the comment section.

Cover Pic Credit: Nick Jonas