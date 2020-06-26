ENGLISH

HEALTH

BEAUTY

ASTROLOGY

VIDEOS

PREGNANCY

RECIPES

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ Simple, Minimal, And Yet Bold Gown Is What Can Make You Look Elegant

    By
    |

    Priyanka Chopra Jonas's red carpet moments are among the most talked about. She has made heads turn both at the Indian and international events. However, this year amid coronavirus pandemic, the events have been cancelled or postponed, so we have a flashback gown moment of Priyanka Chopra's. Her stylist Ami Patel and designer of the ensemble, Gauri & Nainika shared the gown moment, which we have decoded for you.

    So, Priyanka Chopra wore this gorgeous gown for the Toronto Film Festival and looked amazing as ever. Her ensemble was about classic contrasts and we loved as it was simple and yet on-point. It was a minimalist design but certainly featured bold cuts. Priyanka pulled off her attire like a piece of cake. So, her gown was one-shouldered and was enhanced by a pristine white hue. The gown was accentuated by origami folds on the skirt and the black-hued stripe on the shoulder and neckline area. Her ensemble also featured slits at the waist and a red strap at the back.

    It was a beautifully done gown, which Priyanka Chopra accessorised with dazzling diamond earrings and a ring. She painted her nails black and the makeup was highlighted by red lip shade, pink contoured cheekbones, and smoky kohl. The wavy side-swept bun hairdo rounded out her avatar. So, what do you think about Priyanka Chopra Jonas' gown and look? Let us know that.

    More PRIYANKA CHOPRA JONAS News

    Story first published: Friday, June 26, 2020, 16:31 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 26, 2020
     
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue