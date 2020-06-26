Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ Simple, Minimal, And Yet Bold Gown Is What Can Make You Look Elegant Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Priyanka Chopra Jonas's red carpet moments are among the most talked about. She has made heads turn both at the Indian and international events. However, this year amid coronavirus pandemic, the events have been cancelled or postponed, so we have a flashback gown moment of Priyanka Chopra's. Her stylist Ami Patel and designer of the ensemble, Gauri & Nainika shared the gown moment, which we have decoded for you.

So, Priyanka Chopra wore this gorgeous gown for the Toronto Film Festival and looked amazing as ever. Her ensemble was about classic contrasts and we loved as it was simple and yet on-point. It was a minimalist design but certainly featured bold cuts. Priyanka pulled off her attire like a piece of cake. So, her gown was one-shouldered and was enhanced by a pristine white hue. The gown was accentuated by origami folds on the skirt and the black-hued stripe on the shoulder and neckline area. Her ensemble also featured slits at the waist and a red strap at the back.

It was a beautifully done gown, which Priyanka Chopra accessorised with dazzling diamond earrings and a ring. She painted her nails black and the makeup was highlighted by red lip shade, pink contoured cheekbones, and smoky kohl. The wavy side-swept bun hairdo rounded out her avatar. So, what do you think about Priyanka Chopra Jonas' gown and look? Let us know that.