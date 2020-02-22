Priyanka Chopra Jonas Spotted In Casuals At The Airport And Will Be Seen Walking The Ramp Today Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Priyanka Chopra Jonas was spotted at the airport and the actress donned a casual outfit this time. The diva might be walking the ramp as the finale showstopper of the Blenders Pride Fashion Tour 2020 and we can't wait to see her on the ramp again. However, before she sets the ramp ablaze, let's decode her airport outfit and look.

So, Priyanka Chopra, who is set to play the role of Ma Anand Sheela, wore a white sweater and teamed it with blue denims. Her sweater was white-hued and full-sleeved with a colourful floral pattern. Her jeans were simple and went well with her top. Priyanka looked effortlessly stunning and inspired us to pay attention to our wardrobe basics. She looked amazing and gave us colour-blocking goals. The diva also teamed her ensemble with pointed purple pumps that went well with her attire.

She kept her look jewellery-free and that we thought that was an awesome styling move. As for her makeup, she highlighted it with muted pink lip shade and contoured cheekbones. The subtle eye makeup upped her look and the sleek tresses rounded out her avatar. So, what do you think about Priyanka Chopra Jonas' airport look? Aren't you excited to see her walk the ramp today? Let us know that in the comment section.