Kriti Sanon Or Genelia Deshmukh, Whose Ivory Outfit Would You Like To Steal? Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

Ivory seems to be the colour of the season and a number of Bollywood divas prove that. Recently, the two gorgeous divas wore ivory-hued outfits, which caught our attention. Today, the two actresses who wore similar coloured outfits were Kriti Sanon and Genelia Deshmukh.

Lately for the recent promotional round of her upcoming film Panipat, Kriti Sanon picked an ivory flared kurta and palazzo pants. On the other hand, Genelia Deshmukh opted for an ivory jumpsuit for her recent photoshoot. So, let us take a close look at their outfits and decode it.

Kriti Sanon In An Ivory Flared Kurta And Palazoo Pants

Kriti Sanon donned a full-sleeved round-collar asymmetrical flared ivory kurta, which featured front-zip detailing and a few black patterns. Styled by Sukriti Grover, she teamed her voluminous kurta with matching palazzo pants. Her pants were accentuated by golden embellished border. Kriti's ensemble came from Rajesh Pratap Singh's collections and she totally aced it. The Housefull 4 actress completed her look with a pair of tan-hued kolhapuris from Aprajita Toor. She accessorised her look with oxidised gold-toned jhumkas by Sangeeta Boochra and rings by Minerali store. The actress painted her nails maroon and spruced up her look with soft contouring marked by filled brows, kohled eyes, heavy mascara, and pink lip shade while her large red bindi did all the talking. Kriti Sanon let loose her mid-parted highlighted tresses.

Genelia Deshmukh In An Ivory Jumpsuit

Genelia Deshmukh sported an ivory Adeline jumpsuit, which consisted of a sleeveless halter-neck plain bodice and wide leg pants. Styled by Sukriti Grover, her jumpsuit featured an asymmetric sheer mesh overlay at pants, which added to the style quotient. Genelia's jumpsuit came from the fashion label Elliatt. She completed her look with pointed neon-yellow Zara heels. The Tere Naal Love Ho Gaya actress upped her look with a pair of gold-toned drop earrings from Minerali store and a bracelet. She pulled back her mid-parted sleek tresses into a neat low ponytail. Genelia Deshmukh elevated her look with minimal base marked by filled thick pointed brows, kohled eyes, heavy mascara, and glossy pink lip shade.

Pic Credits: Kriti Sanon, Genelia Deshmukh