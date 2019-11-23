Samantha Akkineni And Genelia Deshmukh Gives Us Cues On What To Wear For The Events Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Genelia Deshmukh and Samantha Akkineni gave us stunning outfit goals and they both made a strong case for the colour yellow. While Samantha wore an outfit that was ideal for light formal occasions, Genelia's ensemble was perfect for formal events and parties. Let's decode their outfits.

Samantha Akkineni's Ethnic Wear

Samantha Akkineni wore an outfit by Raw Mango, which was about colour-blocking. Her outfit was a salwar suit and it consisted of a plain yellow radiant kurta and dark green trousers with intricate embroidery in golden thread. She draped a dark green dupatta that was accentuated by golden zari work. Her elaborate earrings were from Sheetal Zaveri by Vithaldas and the bangle stack was designed by Ritika Sachdeva. Styled by Preetham Jukalker, she paired her ensemble with shiny golden sandals. The makeup was dewy with pink lip shade and the impeccable ponytail rounded out her avatar.

Genelia Deshmukh's Fusion Outfit

For Marjaavaan success bash, Genelia Deshmukh donned a fusion outfit by Urvashi Joneja. It was a sleeveless ensemble that was layered and draped. The attire was splashed in yellowish-golden shade and it seemed perfect for light parties. Her attire came from the Bloom collection. Styled by Urja Phatak, she paired her dress with golden sandals. Her jewellery game was light and she upped her look with sleek earrings. The makeup was nude-toned with matte nude-toned lip shade and the sleek braids hairdo wrapped up her look.

So, whose attire and look did you like more? Let us know that in the comment section.