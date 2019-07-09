Samantha Akkineni's Vibrant Outfit Is What You Should Wear On A Grey Cloudy Morning Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Samantha Akkineni looked gorgeous in her multi-hued outfit. She quite simply inspired us to don an outfit, which was about vibrant splash. And who doesn't need bright hues in grey monsoons? Her attire of the day was designed by Saaksha & Kinni. Her styling was done pretty meticulously by Preetham Jukalker. Let's decode her ensemble and look.

So, Samantha wore a tie dye outfit and reminded us of the Rajasthani sensibilities. She wore a multicoloured leheriya printed shirt and trouser set. It was a gorgeous attire, which came alive with green, silver, pink, and yellow hues. Her ensemble of the day was accentuated by stripes. It consisted of a collared shirt that was quarter-sleeved and matching pyjamas.

Her attire seemed ideal for art exhibitions and other such events. Samantha's attire was distinctive and she looked a class apart in it. She paired it with beige-hued sandals, which didn't steal the thunder of her attire. She accessorised her look with hoop earrings, which came from the label, Misho by Suhani Parekh. The make-up was muted-toned with a brown lip shade and smoky kohl. The voluminous sleek tresses rounded out her avatar. So, how did you find Samantha Akkineni's attire of the day? Let us know that in the comment section.