Just In
- 5 hrs ago Deepika Padukone's Met Gala & Cannes Gowns Recreated For Vadodara Pride Parade
- 6 hrs ago Kim Kardashian Opted For A 'Light Frosted Brown' Hair Colour & You Would Want It Too
- 7 hrs ago Kriti Kharbanda's Blue Outfit And Quirky Specs Can Instantly Lift Your Mood
- 7 hrs ago Man Spends $30,000 To Look Like Michael Jackson
Don't Miss
- News Centre using Governors to topple Opposition govt's in state: Ghulam Nabi Azad
- Sports ICC World Cup 2019: Plunkett warns Australia: England are a 'different animal' now
- Movies Honey Singh Booked For 'Vulgar' Lyrics In His New Song
- Automobiles Hero MotoCorp Revamps Top Leadership — New CTO And New Emerging Mobility Business Head
- Technology Infinix Hot 7 Pro Vs Other 6GB RAM Smartphones To Buy Under Rs. 15,000
- Finance TCS Q1 Net Profit Surges 11% To Rs 8,131 Crore
- Education KVS Result 2019: Direct Links To Check TGT Hindi And PRT Result
- Travel Pangong Lake - The World's Highest Saltwater Lake
Samantha Akkineni's Vibrant Outfit Is What You Should Wear On A Grey Cloudy Morning
Samantha Akkineni looked gorgeous in her multi-hued outfit. She quite simply inspired us to don an outfit, which was about vibrant splash. And who doesn't need bright hues in grey monsoons? Her attire of the day was designed by Saaksha & Kinni. Her styling was done pretty meticulously by Preetham Jukalker. Let's decode her ensemble and look.
So, Samantha wore a tie dye outfit and reminded us of the Rajasthani sensibilities. She wore a multicoloured leheriya printed shirt and trouser set. It was a gorgeous attire, which came alive with green, silver, pink, and yellow hues. Her ensemble of the day was accentuated by stripes. It consisted of a collared shirt that was quarter-sleeved and matching pyjamas.
Her attire seemed ideal for art exhibitions and other such events. Samantha's attire was distinctive and she looked a class apart in it. She paired it with beige-hued sandals, which didn't steal the thunder of her attire. She accessorised her look with hoop earrings, which came from the label, Misho by Suhani Parekh. The make-up was muted-toned with a brown lip shade and smoky kohl. The voluminous sleek tresses rounded out her avatar. So, how did you find Samantha Akkineni's attire of the day? Let us know that in the comment section.