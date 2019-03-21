Wow! Katrina Kaif's Holi Look Had A Whiff Of Sporty Touch Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Katrina Kaif graced the Zoom Holi Fest and she was totally in a fun and frolic mood, as she played with colours. Her attire was a vibrant splash of colours and she gave her ensemble an athleisure touch too. She looked awesome in her separates and well, inspired us fashionably. Let's decode her outfit and look.

So, Katrina wore a black-hued blouse that was splashed in black hue and accentuated by multi-hued intricate embroidery. It was a stunning blouse and she teamed it with a hot pink bottoms that was subtly beaded and featured a subtle front slit. We also loved her wispy ivory-hued cape that was accentuated by black and yellow stripes. The cape totally contrasted Katrina's ensemble.

Katrina notched up her comfy avatar with white sports shoes, which gave her look a sporty touch and colour-blocked her outfit. She accessorised her look with oxidised jhumkis that added a desi effect to her look. The makeup was light and highlighted by a pink lip shade and the slightly messy hairdo rounded out her look. What do you think about Katrina's attire and look? Let us know that in the commment section.