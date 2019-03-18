ENGLISH

    Katrina Kaif's Understated Gown Is One Of The Best Outfits We Saw At This Event

    By
    |
    Katrina Kaif Fashion

    Understated and glamorous, Katrina Kaif looked gorgeous in her gown, which she wore for the Hello! Hall Of Fame Awards. The actress went for a Naeem Khan number and pulled off her attire effortlessly. Let's decode her outfit and look, which totally left us awestruck.

    Katrina Kaif Style

    So, Katrina wore a red bodycon gown, which was figure-flattering and meticulously embellished. It was a deep-necked number that was detailed with a prominent side-slit. It was a simple attire and Katrina paired her ensemble with shiny pencil heels, which went well with her attire. The style diva accessorised her look with chic earrings which were designed by Darshanaa Sanjanaa Jewellers. Her delicate rings came from Gehna Jewellers.

    Katrina Kaif News

    The makeup was nude-toned with a touch of bronzer. Katrina's makeup was highlighted by a smoky kohl and a pink lip shade. The sleek middle-parted tresses enhanced her stunning avatar. So, what do you think about Katrina Kaif's attire and look? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.

    Story first published: Monday, March 18, 2019, 11:33 [IST]
