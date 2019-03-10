ENGLISH

    Katrina Kaif Makes A Floral Splash With Her Unique Traditional Attire

    Katrina Kaif looked absolutely gorgeous at the wedding of Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta. She wore an Anita Dongre number for the occasion and hers was the most unique ensemble of the evening. Away from the bright hues and embellishments, Katrina brought alive the magic of spring with her attire. She looked ethereal as always and gave us a wedding attire goal.

    The actress wore a blue-coloured lehenga, which consisted of a cropped blouse and voluminous skirt. It was a pastel-hued number, which was adorned with stunning floral prints in the shades of blue and green. Katrina's attire was soothing and made her look a class apart at the occasion. The attire even had pockets and she teamed her ensemble with a complementing dupatta.

    She accessorised her look with elaborate neckpiece, jhumkas, and kadas, which came from Tanishq. The makeup was highlighted by a pink lip shade and the subtle kohl was accompanied by a pink eye shadow. The middle-parted sleek tresses rounded out her beautiful traditional avatar. So, what do you think about Katrina Kaif's attire and look? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.

    Story first published: Sunday, March 10, 2019, 16:43 [IST]
