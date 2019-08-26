LFW W/F 2019 Day Five: Genelia D’ Souza Gives Us The Best Showstopper Moment With This Red Lehenga Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Genelia D' Souza gave us the best showstopper moment at the Lakme Fashion week Winter/Festive 2019. There was a level of raw appeal and uninfluenced touch to her look. She very much represented the grassroots of the country and left us fascinated with her avatar. Genelia's look and attire was a break from the modernity. She radiated the spirit of fun and carefree bride and we can't wait to decode her showstopper look.

The actress walked down the ramp for designer Saroj Jalan, who presented the collection, 'Banji'. The collection was about the simplicity and the free-flowing spirit of the bride. The designer incorporated innovative pieces of textiles like bandhej into her collection. But she also made use of Rajasthani dori and encapsulated the beauty of Kashmiri Shikarga into her outfits. Talking specifically about Genelia D' Souza's ensemble, it was a rich red lehenga - a quintessential Indian bridal hue and it definitely brought alive Rajasthani sensibilities.

Her attire consisted of a cropped blouse and complementing ankle-length skirt. There was a bucolic charm to her attire and it was enhanced by intricate nature-inspired embellishments in silver threads. Genelia's ensemble captured the essence of the country and she carried a matching jacket with her as well. To us, it seemed it like a perfect ensemble for the upcoming wedding season. Her attire was ideal for brides, who are looking forward to something unique and non-conformist.

The jewellery played a significant part in giving definition to her look. Genelia D'Souza opted for oxidised silver jewellery, which consisted of a heavy tribal-inspired neckpiece, elaborate kadas, and meticulously-done earrings. The makeup was highlighted by a red lip shade and smoky kohl. The middle-parted wavy tresses spruced up the showstopper effect.

The actress looked simply amazing and left us speechless.