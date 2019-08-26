ENGLISH

HEALTH

BEAUTY

ASTROLOGY

VIDEOS

PREGNANCY

RECIPES

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    LFW W/F 2019 Day Five: Genelia D’ Souza Gives Us The Best Showstopper Moment With This Red Lehenga

    By
    |

    Genelia D' Souza gave us the best showstopper moment at the Lakme Fashion week Winter/Festive 2019. There was a level of raw appeal and uninfluenced touch to her look. She very much represented the grassroots of the country and left us fascinated with her avatar. Genelia's look and attire was a break from the modernity. She radiated the spirit of fun and carefree bride and we can't wait to decode her showstopper look.

    The actress walked down the ramp for designer Saroj Jalan, who presented the collection, 'Banji'. The collection was about the simplicity and the free-flowing spirit of the bride. The designer incorporated innovative pieces of textiles like bandhej into her collection. But she also made use of Rajasthani dori and encapsulated the beauty of Kashmiri Shikarga into her outfits. Talking specifically about Genelia D' Souza's ensemble, it was a rich red lehenga - a quintessential Indian bridal hue and it definitely brought alive Rajasthani sensibilities.

    Her attire consisted of a cropped blouse and complementing ankle-length skirt. There was a bucolic charm to her attire and it was enhanced by intricate nature-inspired embellishments in silver threads. Genelia's ensemble captured the essence of the country and she carried a matching jacket with her as well. To us, it seemed it like a perfect ensemble for the upcoming wedding season. Her attire was ideal for brides, who are looking forward to something unique and non-conformist.

    The jewellery played a significant part in giving definition to her look. Genelia D'Souza opted for oxidised silver jewellery, which consisted of a heavy tribal-inspired neckpiece, elaborate kadas, and meticulously-done earrings. The makeup was highlighted by a red lip shade and smoky kohl. The middle-parted wavy tresses spruced up the showstopper effect.

    The actress looked simply amazing and left us speechless. So, what do you think about her look and attire? Let us know that in the comment section.

    More LAKME FASHION WEEK WINTER FESTIVE 2019 News

     
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue