Kriti Sanon's Recent Outfits For Panipat Promotions Were All About Playing With Co-ords
Aayushi Adhaulia

For the first time, Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon will be seen playing an extremely different role (role of Parvati Bai) in an upcoming history-drama film Panipat. The actress has been continously flaunting her fashionable outfits and highly impressing the audience.

The recent three co-ord outfits of Kriti's caught our attention. One was a beautiful printed jacket over a co-ordinated set. The other one was her black & grey striped co-ords while the latest one was a pink striped co-ord set. She was styled by Sukriti Grover. So, let us take a close look at her all three outfits and decode it.

Kriti Sanon In A Printed Jacket Over A Coordinated Set Kriti Sanon donned a block-printed black co-ord set, which consisted of a half-sleeved crop top and matching flared bottoms. What made her ensemble interesting was a cut-sleeved long intricately-embroidered jacket. Kriti's ensemble came from Ridhima Bhasin's collection. The actress completed her look with Aprajita Toor's kolhapuris. She accessorised her look with a pair of pretty ethnic earrings by Sangeeta Boochra while the metallic heavy kadas made a strong statement. She also painted her nails maroon. Kriti Sanon upped her look with two braids. Sharp contouring marked by filled brows, kohled eyes, heavy mascara, pink-hued eye shadow, and pink lip shade spruced up her look. Kriti Sanon In Black & Grey Co-ords Kriti Sanon sported a unique black & grey co-ord set, which came from the label Lovebirds. Her co-ord ensemble consisted of a full-sleeved V-shaped asymmetrical hem kurta attire, which featured a dramatic bodice and she paired it with matching loose ankle-length bottoms. The actress completed her look with white sports shoes. She accessorised her look with big silver-toned hoops from Minerali store and upped her look with black nail paint. Kriti pulled back her mid-parted sleek tresses into a neat low ponytail. Slight contouring marked by filled brows, kohled eyes, heavy mascara, and nudish-pink lip shade elevated her look. Kriti Sanon In Pink Striped Co-ords Lately Kriti Sanon flaunted yet another beautiful co-ord set. She opted for pink co-ords, which consisted of a half-sleeved classic-collar white-striped shirt with lapels. The actress paired her shirt with a high-waist dotted block-patterned flared bottoms. She completed her look with a pair of kolhapuris. Kriti upped her look with a silver-toned necklace and painted her nails in dark shade. She pulled back her puffy tresses into a low wavy ponytail. Soft contouring marked by filled brows, kohled eyes, and bright pink lip tint went well with her look.

Pic Credits: Kriti Sanon