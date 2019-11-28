Kriti Sanon’s Pink Sari And Kangana Ranaut’s Black Sari Are The Prettiest Saris Of The Week

ENGLISH

    Of all the outfits, we women love draping saris the most when it comes to a festive or wedding occasion. A sari is that ethnic outfit, which can makes us look elegant and beautiful effortlessly . And our Bollywood divas further inspire us to drape saris. They have been giving us major sari goals. Be it for promotions or any casual events, the actresses regularly keep us updated with latest trending and gorgeous saris.

    The two divas, who recently wowed us with their stunning sari looks were Kriti Sanon and Kangana Ranaut. While Kriti Sanon opted for a rani-pink silk sari, Kangana Ranaut, on the other hand, donned a black embellished sari, which gave us vintage feel. So, let us take a close look at their saris and decode it.

    Kriti Sanon In A Rani-Pink Silk Sari

    For the recent promotional round of her upcoming film Panipat, Kriti Sanon opted for a pretty rani-pink silk sari from Ekaya and looked absolutely elegant. Styled by Sukriti Grover, her sari was accentuated by embellished blossom motifs and shiny golden border. The Housefull 4 actress draped the pallu in a nivi style and paired it with a strapless and backless knotted matching blouse. She upped her look with a pair of gold-toned ethnic chaandbalis and rings, which came from Minerali store and Sangeeta Boochra. Kriti let loose her mid-parted sleek tresses and sharply contoured her T-zone, cheekbones, and jawline. Filled brows, kohled eyes, heavy mascara, and pink lip shade spruced up her look.

    Kangana Ranaut In A Black Embellished Vintage Sari

    At the Republic Summit event in Delhi, Kangana Ranaut sported a black embellished sari from the noted label Raw Mango, which took us back to the vintage era. Her stunning sari was accentuated by block-patterned intricate silver embroidery and double-striped border. Styled by Ami Patel, she draped the pallu of her sari in a nivi style and paired it with a half-sleeved V-shaped plain black blouse. The Thalaivi actress completed her look with Needledust juttis. She enhanced her vintage look with white-pearled choker neckpiece from Manoj and Dev. Kangana left her mid-parted wavy tresses loose. Slight contouring marked by filled brows, kohled eyes, heavy mascara, sparkling eye shadow, and light pink lip shade elevated her look.

    Both Kriti Sanon and Kangana Ranaut wowed us with their beautiful saris and their outfits seemed perfect for festive and wedding ocassions. What do you think about their saris? Do let us know in the comment section.

    Pic Credits: Kriti Sanon, Kangana Ranaut

