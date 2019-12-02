Kriti Sanon’s Recent Three Promotional Outfits Can Easily Make You Look Regal Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

Bollywood diva Kriti Sanon starrer Panipat film is all set to hit the theatres this weekend and the actress has been promoting the film. These days, she has been slaying in each outfit and giving us wow-worthy fashion statements.

For the recent promotional rounds, Kriti Sanon picked three ethnic outfits - pastel sharara set, olive green sari, and rani pink lehenga set. She was styled by celebrity stylist Sukriti Grover. Her gorgeous outfits were a proof that the actress has mind-blowing fashion sense. So, let us take a close look at her three dresses and decode them.

Kriti Sanon In A Pastel Sharara Set Kriti Sanon donned a beautiful pastel sharara set from the ace designer Tarun Tahiliani's collection. Her net fabric sharara featured white mukaish work and she paired it with a full-sleeved knee-length straight kurti, which was accentuated by heavy embroidered work. The actress paired her ensemble with a short block-patterned matching cape. The tassel featuring laced border on the hemline gave finishing touch to her attire. Kriti completed her look with a pair of juttis from Pastels and Pop. She accessorised her look with crystal-detailed drop earrings from Anmol and gold-toned floral rings from Zariin Jewelry. Sharp contoured cheekbones marked by filled brows, kohled eyes, soft blush, and pink lip shade spruced up her look while the maroon nail paint upped her look. Kriti Sanon pulled back her mid-parted sleek tresses into a low ponytail. Kriti Sanon In An Olive Green Sari Kriti Sanon draped a chic olive green sari in a modern style and gave major fashion goals. Basically, she draped the sari in a casual style but what made it look interesting was that it was sans the blouse and instead she opted to pair it with a kurta. Her half-sleeved mandarin-collar above knee-length kurta featured black & white stripe along with olive green colour touch, which went well with her sari. Kriti's ensemble came from Abraham & Thakore and she completed her look with white sports shoes. The actress accessorised her look with a pair of silver-toned earrings and golden-toned rings by Sangeeta Boochra. The matching green eye shadow and pink lip shade went perfectly well with her look. Kriti Sanon made a loose side-braided pigtail with mid-parted highlighted tresses. Kriti Sanon In A Rani Pink Lehenga Set Kriti Sanon's rani pink lehenga set seems perfect for upcoming weddings. Her flared lehenga was accentuated by elaborately-embroidered shimmering paisley border. She paired it with a matching plain peplum top and teamed it with an equally beautiful kimono sleeved embellished short knotted jacket. The three-piece ensemble gave a good structure to her attire and it came from Jayanti Reddy. The actress upped her look with a pair of exquisite silver-toned ethnic drop earrings from Sangeeta Boochra while her gold-toned rings came from Minerali store. Filled brows, kohled eyes, highlighted pink cheekbones, and light pink lip shade elevated her look. The impeccable middle-parted braided bun enhanced her look.

Kriti Sanon's outfits looked royal and we really loved it. What do you think about her outfits? Do let us know in the comment section.

Pic Credits: Kriti Sanon