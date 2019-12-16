Kiara Advani In Pink Or Lisa Ray In Grey, Whose Sari Look Did You Like More? Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

Be it ethnic or western, when it comes to fashion, no one can beat our celebrity divas in the style game. Even if it's a casual dress or a simple sari, the way the actresses present themselves majorly impresses and inspires us. Recently, Kiara Advani and Lisa Ray sported pink and grey saris respectively and gave us goals. So, let us take a close look at their saris and decode it.

Kiara Advani In A Pink Sari

For the recent promotional round of Good Newwz, Bollywood actress Kiara Advani donned a baby pink sari by Akanksha Gajria. Her sari was accentuated by lavender and dark-pink shade sequins. Styled by Eka Lakhani, she draped the pallu of her sari in a nivi style and teamed it with a strappy plunging-neckline plain blouse. The actress accessorised her look with silver-toned exquisite open choker neckpiece, which came from Mahesh Notandass Fine Jewellery. Kiara left her mid-parted layered tresses loose and spruced up her look with slight contouring marked by filled brows, kohled eyes, light-hued eye shadow, soft blush, and pink lip shade. Though Kiara Advani's sari was pretty but her choker neckpiece was what caught all our attention.

Lisa Ray In A Grey Sari

For an event in Pune, the Canadian actress Lisa Ray opted for a grey-hued chanderi sari by Pranay Baidya, which featured intricate checkered patterns and contrasting red & black borders followed by crochet lace. Styled by Who Wore What When, she draped the pallu in a nivi style and paired it with a half-sleeved V-shaped plunging neckline plain silver blouse. The actress accessorised her look with red-stone and green-pearl detailed choker neckpiece from Goenka India. She further painted her nails grey. Slight contouring marked by filled brows, mascara, and pink lip shade elevated her look. She let loose her sleek tresses. Lisa Ray looked elegant in her grey sari.

So, what do you think about their sari looks? Do let us know in the comment section.

Pic Credits: Kiara Advani, Lisa Rani Ray