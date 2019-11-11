Lisa Ray And Anuja Chauhan Give Traditional Saris A Casual Spin At Bangalore Literature Festival Fashion Trends Devika Tripathi

Anuja Chauhan, author of The Zoya Factor, and Lisa Ray, actress and author of Close to the Bone, gave us stunning sari goals at the Bangalore Literature Festival (BLF) 2019. The two prolific writers showed us how to give a casual spin to traditional Indian saris. In other words, they gave a contemporary touch to ethnic saris with boots and shirts. Let's take a look.

Speaking about Anuja Chauhan first, she wore a handloom sari of a textured blue hue and colour-blocked by rust pink tones and a complementing border. She paired her sari with a white shirt that had blue stripes, and she wore it bohemian-style, cropped and tied up. It was an interesting combination and we loved how casually Anuja draped the pallu as well. The authro teamed her attire with black boots. She accessorised her look with intricate earrings and the makeup was marked by red lip shade. The grey and ebony hairdo rounded out her look.

Lisa Ray also gave her sari a modern effect at the Bangalore Literature Festival. The Four More Shots Please! actress wore a pink Raw Mango sari that was subtly patterned and enhanced by an orange border. She colour-blocked her sari with a black shirt blouse and sneakers (she said in her talk that she is comfortable in heels). Lisa carried a black potli bag with her. The makeup was nude-toned and the chocolate bob hairdo completed her avatar.

Before her session, at the Author's Lounge at BLF, Lisa Ray went for a simple avatar and wore a kurta outfit that was splashed in vivid blue hue and contrasted by pristine white colour. It was a breezy number and Lisa upped the style quotient by pairing it with yellow Kolhapuri flats. The makeup was dewy with contoured cheekbones.

So, how did you find the sari looks of Anuja Chauhan and Lisa Ray? Which one did you like more? Let us know in the comment section.