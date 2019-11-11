Just In
- 1 hr ago National Education Day 2019: Lesser Known Facts About Maulana Abul Kalam Azad
-
- 2 hrs ago Happy Birthday Leonardo DiCaprio! 5 Beard Styles Of The Actor You Can Flaunt This No Shave November
- 2 hrs ago Xpressions 2019: Know What Happened On Day 3
- 3 hrs ago Abhishek-Aishwarya Or Shahid-Mira, Whose Attire At Ambani's Pre-Wedding Bash Did We Like More?
Don't Miss
- Technology Qatar Govt Starts Air-Conditioning Outdoors To Tackle Heat – Good Or Bad Idea?
- News PMC Bank scam: Maharashtra Sikhs unable to go on Kartarpur pilgrimage
- Movies Bigg Boss 13: Real Reason For Tehseen Poonawalla's Elimination Is NOT Because He Got Less Votes!
- Sports Deepak Chahar reveals how playing for Chennai Super Kings taught him to counter dew and sweat factor
- Finance HDFC AMC Shares Climb To New All-Time High On Inclusion In MSCI Index
- Automobiles China’s Great Wall Motors Forms India Subsidiary: To Invest 7,000 Crore
- Education National Education Day: Why It Is Celebrated On Maulana Abul Kalam Azad Birthday
- Travel Top 5 Destinations In India To Escape Harsh Winter
Lisa Ray And Anuja Chauhan Give Traditional Saris A Casual Spin At Bangalore Literature Festival
Anuja Chauhan, author of The Zoya Factor, and Lisa Ray, actress and author of Close to the Bone, gave us stunning sari goals at the Bangalore Literature Festival (BLF) 2019. The two prolific writers showed us how to give a casual spin to traditional Indian saris. In other words, they gave a contemporary touch to ethnic saris with boots and shirts. Let's take a look.
Speaking about Anuja Chauhan first, she wore a handloom sari of a textured blue hue and colour-blocked by rust pink tones and a complementing border. She paired her sari with a white shirt that had blue stripes, and she wore it bohemian-style, cropped and tied up. It was an interesting combination and we loved how casually Anuja draped the pallu as well. The authro teamed her attire with black boots. She accessorised her look with intricate earrings and the makeup was marked by red lip shade. The grey and ebony hairdo rounded out her look.
Lisa Ray also gave her sari a modern effect at the Bangalore Literature Festival. The Four More Shots Please! actress wore a pink Raw Mango sari that was subtly patterned and enhanced by an orange border. She colour-blocked her sari with a black shirt blouse and sneakers (she said in her talk that she is comfortable in heels). Lisa carried a black potli bag with her. The makeup was nude-toned and the chocolate bob hairdo completed her avatar.
Before her session, at the Author's Lounge at BLF, Lisa Ray went for a simple avatar and wore a kurta outfit that was splashed in vivid blue hue and contrasted by pristine white colour. It was a breezy number and Lisa upped the style quotient by pairing it with yellow Kolhapuri flats. The makeup was dewy with contoured cheekbones.
So, how did you find the sari looks of Anuja Chauhan and Lisa Ray? Which one did you like more? Let us know in the comment section.