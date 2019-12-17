ENGLISH

    Kareena Kapoor And Kiara Advani Have Convinced Us To Buy Pantsuits Like Now-Now

    Bollywood divas Kareena Kapoor Khan and Kiara Advani are leaving the temperature soaring at the promotional rounds of their upcoming film, Good Newwz. The actresses have been making heads turn with their in gorgeous outfits. Recently, the two wonderful ladies sported pantsuits at the recent promotional round. While Kareena Kapoor looked a class apart in her denim suit, Kiara Advani, on the other hand, opted for a pink-hued suit and looked sophisticated. So, let us take a close look at their pantsuits and decode it.

    Kareena Kapoor Khan In A Denim Pantsuit

    Kareena Kapoor Khan pulled off a denim pantsuit from the label Nisse and looked a class apart. Her suit consisted of a three-fourth-sleeved notch-lapel open-front denim blazer, which was accentuated by two flap pockets. Styled by Rhea Kapoor, she wore a turtle-neck extended-sleeve sheer black tee with the blazer that showed her black bralette. The actress teamed it with high-waist ankle-length denim pants. Her pants featured knotted belt. Kareena completed her look with a pair of pointed black boots. The gold-toned exquisite necklace from Tasheen Diamond Art and neon nail paint upped her look. The diva pulled back her tresses into a bun. Sharp contouring marked by filled brows, black eye liner, soft blush, and light pink lip shade rounded out her look.

    Kiara Advani In A Pink Pantsuit

    Kiara Advani donned a light pink pantsuit and looked sophisticated. Her suit consisted of a full-sleeved notch-lapel four-buttoned double-breasted pink blazer, which featured overlap detailing. She sported a bright yellow bralette with her blazer. The actress paired it with oversized matching pants and completed her look with pointed heels. She accessorised her look with rings and dainty necklace and and spruced up her look with sharp contouring marked by filled brows kohled eyes, light pink eye shadow, soft blush, and pink lip shade. Kiara let loose her mid-parted sleek tresses.

    So, what do you think about their pantsuits? Do let us know in the comment section.

    Story first published: Tuesday, December 17, 2019, 13:30 [IST]
