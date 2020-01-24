Post Her Frida Kahlo Look, Kangana Ranaut Nails It In Traditional And Western Suit Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

After her hairband look, Kangana Ranaut made a pink and peach splash at Panga promotions. This time, we loved her outfits and thought she looked elegant. The diva was dressed in a traditional suit and pantsuit for the occasion. We have often seen Kangana in pantsuits, particularly in pink pantsuits but we are stunned with her salwar suit fashion. If her past two years, were about saris, this year definitely began on ethnic suit note. So, let's talk about both the suits looks, which suited her. She was styled by Ami Patel.

So, this ethnic suit of Kangana Ranaut's was about colour-block trend. She wore a pastel-hued number from Amisha Kothari Label. It was an exquisite mint green and peach kurta set from the label that was intricately done and she paired her outfit with embellished juttis from Needledust. Her floral-cut earrings made her ethnic avatar seem more complete and her dainty earrings were from Anmol. The makeup was simple with pink lip shade and pink and winged black eye makeup. The middle-parted sleek tresses rounded out her avatar.

Kangana, might have donned a pink pantsuit, after a long time but this one was more on the sporty side. It was an edgy number and this outfit was in tune with her sportstar role in the movie. She promoted her movie on Star Sports India and her outfit was by Two Point Two. The ensemble consisted of a sporty crop top, a structured jacket, and high-waist pants. The white peep-hole sandals were by Kurt Geiger. This time, Kangana Ranaut kept her look jewellery-free. The makeup was enhanced by pink touches. The side-parted wavy tresses completed her look.

So, was it ethnic or western - which suit, suited Kangana better? Let us know that in the comment section.