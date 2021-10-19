Just In
Dhaakad Promotions: Kangana Ranaut Looks Straight Out From The 60s Era In Her Yellow And Black Plaid Dress
Kangana Ranaut has started the promotions of Dhaakad and her first outfit was a smart dress. It was an old-fashioned attire and the actress looked straight out of the 60s. Her makeup was also done meticulously and with this ensemble of hers, Kangana inspired us fashionably. We have decoded this attire and look of hers for you.
So, with the first promotional round, Kangana made a strong case for plaids fashion. It was a sleeveless dress with a plunging neckline and her dress was accentuated by checked patterns. The dress was enhanced by mustard hue and black checked tones. It was a midi dress with structured silhouette and her dress featured a set of black buttons and sleek black belt, which cinched her waist. The sharply-panelled dress was also enhanced by pockets, which added to the comfort quotient. She paired her dress with a pair of black pumps that complemented her ensemble.
She opted for a jewellery-free look but if you want, you can flaunt a pair of studs or a dainty bracelet with this dress. Her makeup was also light and minimally-done. The glossy light-pink lip shade, contoured pink cheekbones, and subtle kohl with a nude eye shadow, spruced up her look. The highlighted side-parted ponytail had the messy effect and went totally well with her look. Kangana Ranaut, once again, surprised us with her fashion game. So, what do you think about her attire and look? Let us know that in the comment section.
Pictures Source: Instagram