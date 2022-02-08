Kangana Ranaut, Deepika Padukone, Malaika Arora: Valentine’s Day Inspiration From Glam Divas Bollywood Wardrobe Nikita K

Valentine's Day is where you get up, glam up, put on that spicy outfit and get ready to go out with your lover, partner or spouse. It is the perfect time of the year when you have the time to spend on looking glammed up for the dinner date or even brunch. Now this is the time where we recommend you skip the loungewear and get into a cool-looking dress for the day.

Worrying about what to wear? You can take some inspiration from these famous B-town celebrities for your Valentine's Day! Let's take a look Kangana Ranaut, Deepika Padukone and Malaika Arora.

Red Hot Like Kangana Ranaut

First on our list the Kangana Ranaut, who rocks it in a red hot dress! This is one of the best outfits that you can wear on Valentine's Day. You can keep your look simple for this outfit. Just pair it up with heels and you are ready for the celebration. Don't forget to take a lot of pictures while going on a Valentine date.

Casual And Hot Like Deepika Padukone

Keep it low-key like Deepika and wear a bodysuit with a pair of jeans. This is great for when you don't want to go all out on Valentine's Day and want to have a cute yet elegant look. If you want then you can pair the look with an oversized jacket to make it a bit more dressier.

Set A Vibe Like Malaika Arora

The next on our list is the very gorgeous Malaika Arora who is giving us some serious trend-setting looks that anyone can rock. She has opted for a black blazer and it is perfect for Valentine's Day. You can pair the blazer with any piece of clothing that you will be wearing for Valentine's Day.

This Valentine's Day, don't just get ready but feel inspired by all these looks! If you want then you can create your own. Always remember to keep smiling whenever you are getting ready because these are the moments that you will look back on in your future.

Happy Valentine Week and Valentine's Day!

Image Credit: Instagram