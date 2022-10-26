Just In
Ekta Kapoor’s Diwali Bash: Ananya Panday, Kangana Ranaut, And Others Attend The Party In Traditional Style
Bollywood Diwali parties 2022 continue to impress us with stars presenting their best ethnic fashion! Recently at Ekta Kapoor's Diwali bash, B-Town celebs including Ananya Panday, Kangana Ranaut, Rakul Preet Singh, and others made a stylish appearance in their finest festive outfits!
Here's a list of stars who impressed us with their traditional attires and gave major festive fashion inspiration:
Ekta Kapoor
The hostess of the Diwali party, Ekta Kapoor looked elegant in a beige colour lehenga featuring traditional butti work and multicolour border. She teamed the traditional lehenga with a matching net dupatta. Her jewelry was minimal and flaunted a dewy makeup look with kohl-rimmed eyes, blushed cheeks, and glossy lips.
Ananya Panday
The gorgeous Ananya Panday opted for a mint-green modern lehenga outfit. The mirror work on her outfit added a festive vibe to her ethnic look. Ananya chose boho-style oxidized jewelry to accentuate her modern Indian diva look.
Kangana Ranaut
She is a true fashion icon who never fails to impress us with her versatile looks. The real Queen of B-Town, Kangana Ranaut made a chic appearance in a green colour brocade lehenga. Her curated jewelry included a statement choker neckpiece with green Minakari work that matched her outfit perfectly.
Taapsee Pannu
Taapsee Pannu looked beautiful in a pastel pink saree and blue embroidered blouse. She draped the six yards ensemble in a nine-yards saree style that looked traditional and offbeat. She completed the festive look with statement earrings, a handbag, and matching juttis.
Rakul Preet Singh and Jacky Bhagnani
The beautiful Rakul Preet Singh continues to impress us with her festive outfits from recent Diwali parties. For Ekta Kapoor's Diwali party, Rakul donned a grey colour floral print lehenga and accentuated it with a stone studded choker necklace and bangles. Jacky Bhagnani looked dapper in black colour asymmetric kurta and pants.
Rajkummar Rao and Patralekha
The talented star Rajkummar Rao attended the Diwali bash in a black colour kurta set and layered it with a matching jacket. Patralekha looked simply beautiful in a red colour saree that featured sequin work all over. She complemented the red outfit with green colour stone jewelry and a matching handbag.
Karan Kundra and Tejasswi Prakash
Television's most loved couple, Karan Kundra and Tejasswi Prakash attended the Diwali bash in style. Karan looked dapper in a white colour kurta-pajama and layered it with a printed jacket. Tejasswi Prakash wore a black colour saree with lovely sequin work that added a festive vibe.
Genelia Deshmukh and Riteish Deshmukh
For Ekta Kapoor's Diwali party, Genelia chose a maroon colour velvet kurti with golden embroidery and teamed it up with matching dhoti-style pants. Riteish Deshmukh showcased his traditional side by opting for an orange Lukhnavi kurta and white pants.
Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi
Neha Dhupia looked simply chic in a purple colour saree that featured golden zari work. She teamed the saree with a matching, plain blouse with a classic V-neck style. Angad Bedi looked festive-ready and twinned with his wife in a navy blue kurta pajama.
Ayushmann Khurrana and Nushrratt Bharuccha
Doctor G actor Ayushmann Khurrana looked suave in a black kurta-pyjama outfit that featured traditional floral embroidery. Actress Nushrratt Bharuccha black colour mirror-work lehenga dress. She completed her festive look with statement oxidized earrings.
Disha Patani
The stunning Disha Patani chose a red colour printed lehenga attire. Disha kept the festive look pretty understated with dewy makeup and a statement handbag as her chosen accessory.
Karan Johar
Dharma productions head Karan Johar looked handsome in a yellow-red-black bandhani print kurta set. He accentuated the traditional look with stylish shades and loafers.
Jeetendra and Rakesh Roshan
Veteran actor Jeetendra was present at his daughter Ekta Kapoor's Diwali party wearing a traditional kurta pyjama outfit. Director Rakesh Roshan joined the party in simple ethnic attire.
