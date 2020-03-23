Kangana Ranaut’s Jaw-Dropping Fashion Explained On Her Birthday Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

A couple of years ago noted film critic, Anupama Chopra asked Kangana Ranaut at her show, The Front Row that from where this spectacular fashion sense comes from. To which Kangana Ranaut replied, "It all happened since I have come to Mumbai and I am getting to travel, see the world, and read and learn about different cultures."

However, Anupama Chopra wasn't quite satisfied with Kangana's answer and said, "But Kangana, all actresses travel, all see the world but not many dresses like you. What do you do differently?" And then Kangana Ranaut opened up and replied, "No, I think because there is a strong sense of overcompensating; the fact that I come from a small town; the fact that I have always been made to believe as someone, who doesn't belong here, and all of this helped me to grow into this person, who is very stylish versus other people who are miss worlds and supermodels or being somebody's daughter won't feel that much pressure. It is always helped me learn, maybe not fit in or try to fit in but at least be somebody, who deserves to be here and not just someone, who happened to be here."

Well, we absolutely agree with Kangana and when you are from a small town, there's mostly this missing sense of belonging and yet a strong sense of desire to not just belong but also to surpass the standards. For an aspiring small-towner, a big city is more than often an ocean of perception, where they could bring to action their suppressed beliefs and thoughts. So, in the case of Kangana Ranaut, a sense of overcompensation and putting in extra hard work has not only reflected in her movies like Queen but also her in fashion, as she rightly put. Her fashion is so individualistic and distinctive, so different from the mainstream Bollywood actresses. She is inspiring for the ladies because she doesn't follow trends but her sensibility. Kangana is often spotted at the airport in sarees with sneakers and her sarees are understated or sometimes silk and pastel-hued. Even when she is in salwar kameezes, it is so different from the mainstream. For instance, you would see her in something as unique as a Kashmiri phiran. Similarly, her Frida Kahlo look might not have impressed us much but it was a way towards raising the fashion game too.

However, apart from her distinctive fashion sense, Kangana Ranaut has also introduced us to refreshing fashion. On a number of occasions, the actress has elevated the fashion bar and surprised us with a liberated fashion sensibility. She hasn't stuck to the conventional norms and on the contrary, played with unconventional ideas, when it came to clothes. She has been unorthodox about style and outfits at a number of events; and while some may label it as 'controversial', we would like to see it more in the terms of being contemporary and ahead of its time. Her metallic bondage corset blouse and golden skirt combination at Judgementall Hai Kya trailer launch left us speechless. She exuded fierce vibes in her Marina Hoermansedar ensemble. Apart from her attire, her impeccable high ponytail and winged eyeliner also won us over.

Well, on the international platform too, the Manikarnika actress has represented the modern Indian women in a very bold and independent light. At Cannes Film festival in 2018 and 2019, we are glad Kangana Ranaut didn't wear naths and ghunghats, did namastes, and all. She wore traditional sarees but even her saree fashion was at par with the global standards. For instance, be her vintage black-hued sequinned Sabyasachi saree or her golden-toned Falguni Shane Peacock Madhurya saree with a corset and ballroom gown twist, Kangana Ranaut broadened the definition of a simple fluid drape.

At Cannes, her saree was not the only area of focus; her catsuit and pantsuit were too. Kangana didn't play it safe unlike other Bollywood divas at the Cannes Film Festival. In fact, she ditched those dramatic voluminous gowns and walked the red carpet in a revealing embellished catsuit that was by Nedo By Nedret Taciroglu. Well, she had everyone's attention with her attire and she impressed the fashion critics with her unusual and sassy fashion choice. Similarly in 2019 at Cannes, she wore a risqué black pantsuit for the Grey Goose party, which was also by the same designer. Her attire featured a plunging neckline and she looked totally unapologetic with her wet and wild party look. Even her off-duty looks at Cannes Film Festival included a bralette and pants combination.

But talking about her off-duty avatars generally, as well, they are fun and worth-acing. For example, she mixed athleisure with formal for the airport look and gave us a fashion goal. Her halter and pyjamas were cool but the way she wore her striped shirt by keeping it unbuttoned and tucked was something so amazing. The best part is that Kangana can pull it all off like a piece of cake. Kangana Ranaut's fashion has not only left us stunned but with her outfits, she has also motivated us to step up and challenge the fashion norms. But more than that, she has beckoned us to be us instead of blindly following trends.

Born on 23 March 1987, today on her birthday, we celebrate Kangana Ranaut as the fashion diva, who has surpassed it all.

Happy Birthday, Kangana Ranaut!