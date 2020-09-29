3 Years Of Judwaa 2: Jacqueline Fernandez Or Taapse Pannu, Whose Outfits Did You Like More? Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

Directed by David Dhawan, Judwaa 2 is a reboot of the 1997 film Judwaa, which was released on 29 September 2017. The film starred Varun Dhawan in the dual role as Raja and Prem Malhotra opposite Jacqueline Fernandez and Taapsee Pannu as Alishka and Samaara respectively. The first installment of the film was definitely loved by the audience, but in the second installment, the energy level was much more, which took us on the roller coaster of double madness, double fun, and nostalgia. The two hit songs by Anu Malik from Judwaa, Oonchi Hai Building and Chalti Hai Kya 9 Se 12 were recreated and it made the audience go crazy.

The stars of the film not just made us groove on the hooksteps of the songs but also impressed us with their stunning looks. In the film, the two leading ladies Jacqueline and Taapsee, flaunted their pretty dresses and didn't let our eyes go off them. As Judwaa 2 clocks 3 years today, let us take a look at the actresses' outfits from the songs of the film and find who looked more impressive.

Oonchi Hai Building 2.0

In the 2.0 version of the song Oonchi Hai Building, Jacqueline Fernandez was seen flaunting a sleeveless round-collar red-hued mini flared dress, which was accentuated by three ruffled layers red, white, and blue. She teamed her dress with a pair of heels and let loose her side-parted long highlighted tresses. Filled brows, kohled eyes, highlighted cheekbones, and pink lip shade spruced up her look.

On the other hand, Taapsee Pannu sported a half-sleeved white top, which was accentuated by black graphic prints. She teamed her top with ripped black hot pants and completed her look with a pair of thigh-high black heel boots. The actress let loose her tresses and wrapped up her look with filled brows, kohled eyes, and pink lip shade.

Chalti Hai Kya 9 Se 12

In the song Chalti Hai Kya 9 Se 12, Jacqueline Fernandez was seen decked up in an off-shoulder black loose top that featured cut-outs and high-low hemline. The brown-hued belt cinched her waist and added structure to her attire. She teamed her top with denim shorts and completed her look with thigh-high multi-strapped stylish black heels. The diva let loose her side-parted highlighted tresses and elevated her look with filled brows, kohled eyes, eye shadow, and pink lip shade.

On the other hand, Taapsee Pannu was dressed in a school uniform that looked quite cool and suited her well. She donned a full-sleeved classic-collar white shirt and teamed it with a high-waist flared black mini skirt. The black hat, black and white checked tie, and a cute bag around her waist added stylish quotient. She tied her tresses into two braided tails and enhanced her look with sharp contouring marked by pointed brows, kohled eyes, and red lip shade.

Aa To Sahi

In the song Aa To Sahi, Jacqueline Fernandez was seen flaunting a cute sleeveless bodycon white swimsuit, which was accentuated by red floral patterns with a few green accents. She painted her nails green and upped her look with pointed brows, kohled eyes, pink eye shadow, soft blush, and pink lip shade. The actress left her side-parted highlighted layered tresses loose.

On the other hand, Taapsee Pannu wore a strapless plain white top and tucked it with high-waist slim fit black pants. Her pants featured white beads at the side and she notched up her look with a wrist band. The actress tied her half tresses into a high bun and let the remaining ones loose. Pointed brows, kohled eyes, and pink lip shade, rounded out her look.

So, what do you think about these outfits of Jacqueline Fernandez and Taapsee Pannu? Let us know that in the comment section.

Pic Credits: T-Series