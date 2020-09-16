On 4 Years Of Pink, Taapse Pannu’s Casual Shirts From The Social-Thriller Film Decoded Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

Directed by Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury, social-thriller film Pink was released on 16 September 2016. The film starred Amitabh Bachchan, Taapsee Pannu, Kirti Kulhari, Andrea Tariang, Angad Bedi, Tushar Pandey, Piyush Mishra, and Dhritiman Chatterjee. The film showed the legal battle of Minal (Taapsee Pannu) and her friends against three boys and how Deepak (Amitabh Bachchan) help them in proving their innocence.

The film was not only granted U/A certificate by CBFC but was also specially screened at the Rashtrapati Bhavan. Each actor's performance was highly appreciated by the critics as well as audience. Taapsee, who played the role of Minal in the film, impressed us with her on-point acting and also her on-point casual outfits. As Pink clocks 4 years today, let us take a look at some of her outfits from the film.

Taapsee Pannu In A Red Shirt And Denims

Taapsee Pannu donned a full-sleeved buttoned-down dark red shirt, which featured side pockets. She teamed her shirt with blue denim jeans and accessorised her look with a plunging gold-toned chain detailed neckpiece and wrist bands. The actress let loose her mid-parted highlighted wavy tresses loose and made two side braids. Slight contouring marked by filled brows, subtle kohled eyes, soft blush, and pink lip shade rounded out her look. Taapsee also carried a brown sling bag.

Taapsee Pannu In A Blue Shirt And Stole

Taapsee Pannu was decked up in a half-sleeved classic-collar buttoned-down light blue shirt and paired it with a black stole, which she wrapped around her neck. The actress went jewellery-free and wrapped up her look with sharp contouring marked by filled brows, kohled eyes, highlighted cheekbones, and nude-pink lip shade. She pulled back her curly tresses into a hairdo.

Taapsee Pannu In A Checked Shirt And Denims

Taapsee Pannu sported a full-sleeved classic-collar open-front shirt, which was accentuated by grey and blue checked patterns. She layered her shirt with a plain sky-blue tee and teamed it with blue denim jeans. The actress pulled back her highlighted curly tresses into a low ponytail. Filled brows, kohled eyes, and light-pink lip shade elevated her look.

So, what do you think about these outfits of Taapsee Pannu? Let us know that in the comment section.

Pic Credits: Times Music