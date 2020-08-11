Happy Birthday Jacqueline Fernandez: 5 Times The Actress Sizzled In Her Gorgeous Distinctive Outfits Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

Born on 11 August 1985, Jacqueline Fernandez was crowned Miss Universe Sri Lanka in 2006. She marked her Bollywood debut in 2009 with the film Aladin and won IIFA Award for Debut Of The Year. Since then it was no turning back for the actress. She gave many hit films like Kick, Housefull 2, Judwaa 2, etc., and won our hearts. Apart from films, the actress has also impressed the nation with her distinctive stylish and fashionable looks and bagged awards like Most Stylish Bollywood Actress, Style Diva, Asli-est Stylish Award, Hotstepper Of The Year, and Best Natural Beauty Award.

As Jacqueline Fernandez turns a year older today, we give you a glimpse of some of her recent distinctive outfits, that's major fashion inspiration for all of us. She was styled by celebrity stylist Chandini Whabi.

Jacqueline Fernandez In A Red Floral Crop Top And Skirt For Holi 2020 celebration, Jacqueline Fernandez opted for a beautiful outfit by Anamika Khanna, which was accentuated by blossoming red floral patterns and subtle green leaf prints. Her outfit consisted of a slit-sleeved classic-collar knotted crop top and matching flared long skirt. The Race 3 actress accessorised her look with a pair of silver-toned earrings from Goenka India and rings from the label Razwada. She let loose her side-parted straight tresses and spruced up her look with filled brows, subtle kohled eyes, black eyeliner, pink eye shadow, pink highlighted cheekbones, and glossy lip shade. Jacqueline Fernandez In A Yellow Midi Dress Jacqueline Fernandez looked like a ray of sunshine in an off-shoulder puffed-sleeved yellow midi, which came from Dubai based Fashion House, Marmar Halim. Her body-hugging dress was accentuated by white dotted prints and completed her look with a pair of transparent heels from the label Ego. The Drive actress upped her look with gold-toned hoops and rings by Renu Oberoi and Mahesh Notandass Fine Jewellery. She pulled back her highlighted tresses into a low ponytail and wrapped her look with kohled eyes, winged eyeliner, nude-hued eye shadow, and matte pink lip shade. Jacqueline Fernandez In A Pristine White Pantsuit For Liva Miss Diva 2020, Jacqueline Fernandez was decked up in a pristine white pantsuit by Rita Vinieris and looked classy. Her pantsuit consisted of a quarter-sleeved open-front blazer and matching flared pants. She layered her blazer with a matching V-shaped neckline waistcoat from the label Nirmooha and lace bralette by Shehla Khan. The Dishoom actress notched up her look with a silver-toned choker, multiple bracelets, and rings from Mahesh Notandass and Diosa Paris by Darshan Dave. She let loose her side-parted highlighted tresses and elevated her look with sharp contouring marked by filled pointed brows, kohled eyes, winged eyeliner, shiny pink eye shadow, and red lip tint. Jacqueline Fernandez In A Black Saree For Vanitha Film Awards 2020, Jacqueline Fernandez opted for a beautiful black saree, which came from the label Ekaya. Her saree was accentuated by golden border and pretty golden butterfly butterfly patterns. She draped the pallu of her saree in a nivi style and teamed it up with a sleeveless V-shaped neckline plain black blouse. A Gentleman actress accessorised her look with a pair of gold-toned drop earrings, a delicate necklace, an armlet, few bangles, and multiple rings from Amrapali. She pulled back her mid-parted sleek tresses into a low bun and rounded out her look with pointed brows, kohled eyes, dark eye shadow, and matte pink lip shade. Jacqueline Fernandez In A Golden Dress At Global Gifts Gala 2019, Jacqueline Fernandez gave party fashion goals in a sleeveless one-shoulder golden dress by Nicolas Jebran. Her mini dress was accentuated by sharp pleats, asymmetrical hem, and rufled shoulder. The Mrs. Serial Killer actress completed her look with transparent heels and upped her look with a pair of studs, a bracelet, and rings. She let loose her side-parted sleek long highlighted tresses and enhanced her look with pointed brows, curled lashes, soft blush, and light-pink lip shade.

So, what do you think about these outfits of Jacqueline Fernandez. Let us know that in the comment section.

Pic Credits: Chandini Whabi