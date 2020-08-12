On 4 Years Of Rustom, Ileana D’Cruz’s Stunning Fashionable Looks From The Film Decoded

Ileana D’Cruz In A Striped Dress Ileana D'Cruz donned a sleeveless white flared mini dress, which was accentuated by black striped patterns and knotted ribbons. The actress upped her look with net-fabric gloves and spruced up her look with filled brows, kohled eyes, and pink lip shade. She let loose her side-parted beautiful highlighted curly tresses loose.

Ileana D’Cruz In An Off-White Dress Ileana D'Cruz sported a sleeveless off-white flared frock-style dress and looked pretty. The matching knotted belt cinched her waist and added structure to her attire. She accessorised her look with a necklace and wrapped up her look with filled brows, kohled eyes, soft blush, and pink lip shade. The diva let loose her statement tresses and looked gorgeous.

Ileana D’Cruz In A Peach Top And Grey Skirt Ileana D'Cruz was decked up in a full-sleeved peach-hued top, which she teamed with a high-waist grey skirt. Her skirt was accentuated by striped patterns while the black leather belt added structure to her attire. She upped her look with minimal jewellery and rounded out her look with filled brows, kohled eyes, black eyeliner, soft blush, and pink lip shade. The actress left her side-parted highlighted tresses loose and beautifully curled them from below.

Ileana D’Cruz In A Yellow Dress Ileana D'Cruz was dressed in a slight off-shoulder bright yellow flared dress. Her structured dress featured stylish white collar, white buttons, and a bow at the waist. Slight contouring marked by filled brows, kohled eyes, soft blush, and pink lip shade elevated her look. The diva let loose her short statement tresses.