Esha Gupta And Alaya F Rocked The Denim-on-Denim Look, But Who Gave Better Fashion Goals?

Denims are always easy to play with, as they are comfortable, easy to pull off, sophisticated, and always in trend. We have seen many B-town divas slaying it in denims and most of them have even proved their love for it by making stunning statements in denim-on-denim attire. The recent ones who rocked their denim-on-denim look are Esha Gupta and Alaya F. The two flaunted their denim looks in the most fashionable way. So, let us take a look at their outfits and find who gave better goals.

Esha Gupta In Denim-on-Denim Attire

Esha Gupta looked absolutely stunning as she flaunted her denim-on-denim look. Her denim outfit consisted of a pulled-up sleeved classic-collar denim jacket, which featured flap pockets. Styled by Priyanka Parkash Sachdeva, the Raaz 3 actress tucked her jacket with matching denim jeans. She accessorised her look two plunging neckpieces and multiple silver-toned rings. Esha sharply contoured and highlighted her T-zone, cheekbones, and jawline and spruced up her look with filled brows, kohled eyes, heavy mascara, shiny eye shadow, and nudish-pink lip shade. She let loose her side-parted curly tresses.

Alaya F In Denim-on-Denim Attire

Alaya F sported denim-on-denim look and left us amazed. Her denim attire consisted of a crop top, which she layered with a pulled-up sleeved open-front jacket. Styled by Sanam Ratansi, the Jawaani Jaaneman actress teamed her denim jacket with a high-waist matching mini skirt. Her denim outfit came from the label July Issue by Jyotsna Bisht and she completed her look with a pair of white printed heels. The diva upped her look with silver-toned drop earrings from One Nought One One label by designer duo Zinal Vora and Ayushi Thakkar. Alaya left her side-parted highlighted layered tresses loose and wrapped up her look with filled thick brows, subtle kohled eyes, light eye shadow, soft blush, and light pink lip shade.

So, whose denim-on-denim look did you like more? Let us know that in the comment section.

Pic Credits: Esha Gupta and Sanam Ratansi