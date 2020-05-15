A Look At REJCT X2 Actress Esha Gupta’s Fashionable Gowns That Left The Temperature Soaring Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

After impressing us with her brilliant performance in films like Raaz 3, Jannat 2, Rustom, and many others, Bollywood actress Esha Gupta recently marked her web debut with the new season of REJCTX. Well, the diva is in no mood of taking a backseat and she is all out there climbing the ladder of success. On the fashion front too, Esha has been making stunning statements with her fashionable looks in gorgeous gowns. So, let us take a look at her five different gowns that left the temperature soaring.

Esha Gupta In A Slit Silver Gown Esha Gupta donned a V-shaped neckline silver gown by Pankaj and Nidhi, which was accentuated by intricate white-striped patterns. Her gown featured one-sleeve that fell like panel while the thigh-high side slit added dramatic quotient to her look. Styled by Anisha Gandhi, she paired it with ankle-length strapped silver heels and accessorised her look with red-stone detailed earrings, matching necklace, silver-toned bracelet and rings from Anmol. The Commando 2 actress let loose her wet tresses and spruced up her look with sharp contouring marked by filled thick brows, kohled eyes, shiny eye shadow, highlighted cheekbones, and red lip shade. Esha Gupta In A Black Mermaid Gown For an event in Sri Lanka, Esha Gupta opted for a one-shoulder black mermaid gown by Tanieya Khanuja. Styled by Anisha Gandhi, her gown was accentuated by ruffled bodice and flared hem while the thin belt cinched her waist and added structure to her attire. The Total Dhamaal actress upped her look with a pair of silver-toned drop earrings from the label Hajoomal and wrapped up her look with sharp contouring marked by filled brows, subtle kohled eyes, black eyeliner, soft blush, and pink lip shade. Esha left her mid-parted wavy tresses loose. Esha Gupta In A Sequin Blue Feathery Gown At the Lakme Fashion Week 2019, Esha Gupta walked the ramp for designer Pallavi Mohan flaunting a sleeveless plunging-neckline sequin blue gown. Her beautiful wrap gown featured a thigh-high side slit and feather-detailed trail that added dramatic quotient to her look. The silk blue knotted belt cinched her waist and added structure to her attire. The Baadshaho actress teamed it with a pair of multi-strapped matching heels and notched up her look with floral studs and rings. Esha tied her sleek long tresses into a neat ponytail and elevated her look with sharp contouring marked by thick brows, light-hued eye shadow, highlighted cheekbones, and nudish-pink lip shade. Esha Gupta In A Maroon Gown Esha Gupta looked elegant and sophisticated in a sleeveless halter-neck body-hugging maroon gown, which came from the label Lola by Suman B. Styled by Sanjana Batra, her pretty gown was accentuated by few cut outs and a pallu type long panel that touched the floor and added stylish quotient. She accessorised her look with a pair of heart-shaped gold-toned earrings and multiple rings from Diosa Paris by Darshan Dave. The Humshakals actress pulled back her sleek tresses into a ponytail and enhanced her look with filled thick brows, kohled eyes, black winged eyeliner, highlighted cheekbones, and maroon lip shade. Esha Gupta In A Black Gown Esha Gupta sizzled in a full-sleeved high-neck black gown, which came from the label LS. Styled by Sanjana Batra, her shiny bodycon gown featured puff-detailing on the shoulder and she completed her look with a pair of heels from Charles & Keith. The Baby actress accessorised her look with silver-toned studs and multiple rings from Mahesh Notandass, Kaj Fine Jewellery, and Argentum Jewels. Minimal base marked by thick brows, kohled eyes, winged eyeliner, shiny eye shadow, soft blush, and pink lip shade rounded out her look. She pulled back her tresses into a half-hairdo.

Pic Credits: Esha Gupta